‘Incitement to Genocide’ – Swiss Prosecutors Review Complaints against Israeli President

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Swiss federal prosecutors are reviewing multiple complaints filed against Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who is attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, concerning “incitement to genocide” in Gaza.

The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) confirmed to Swiss agency Keystone-ATS on Wednesday that it has received several complaints, including one filed by the NGO Legal Action Against Genocide, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The NGO reportedly seeks Herzog’s prosecution “for incitement to genocide and crimes against humanity.”

‘Standard Procedures’

The OAG said it is following “standard procedures” to assess the allegations and is coordinating with the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs to address the issue of diplomatic immunity, which protects heads of state during official visits.

Swiss prosecutors on Friday confirmed that Israeli President Isaac Herzog had been the subject of criminal complaints during his visit to the World Economic Forum (#WEF24) in Davos, Switzerland, as Israel finds itself accused of war crimes in Gaza. https://t.co/PzEjon8hHr — swissinfo.ch (@swissinfo_en) January 19, 2024

The Israeli president delivered a speech on Tuesday in Davos and participated in meetings on Wednesday morning, but it is uncertain whether he is still in Switzerland, reported Anadolu.

The development comes in the wake of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in late November of last year against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. However, Herzog is not implicated in these charges.

Staggering Death Toll

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 111,091 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Millions Displaced

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

Aerial views show thousands of tents housing displaced Palestinian families, who were forced to seek refuge in the coastal area of the southern Gaza Strip. Despite the massive devastation caused by the Israeli army, Palestinians long to return to the northern region. pic.twitter.com/GSNZws4mYN — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 23, 2025

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, Anadolu)