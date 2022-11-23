Israel’s Far-Right Smotrich Says New Government Will Act against Rights Groups

November 23, 2022 Blog, News
Far-right politician Bezalel Smotrich. (Photo. Smotrich FB Page)

Far-right Israeli parliamentarian Bezalel Smotrisch said that the new Israeli government will act against human rights groups which, he said, pose an “existential threat to the state of Israel,” the Middle East Monitor reported.

Smotrich made his comment at a conference on Monday focused on human rights organizations.

The far-right politician said that the new Israeli government will target the finances of the human rights groups and act against them through “legal and security means”.

He claimed that human rights organizations incite people against Israel.

“Faced with de-legitimization, incitement to terrorism, and slander, it’s time to start responding,” he said.

“That’s our challenge. I have no doubt that the next few days will see the establishment of a good government.”

According to Haaretz, Benjamin Netanyahu’s ally added, “If we knew how to identify them [the rights groups] in the early stages we would handle them in a much more effective way.”

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*