‘It Harms Israel’s Security’ – US Sanctions Settlers Violence in West Bank

“Extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel’s security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region,” Miller stated.

The United States announced Wednesday that it imposed sanctions on an Israeli non-governmental organization and a West Bank civilian security coordinator, as part of the US’ efforts to address the extreme levels of instability and violence against civilians in the West Bank, according to a statement by the State Department.

The State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller said in a statement that his country is imposing sanctions on Hashomer Yosh, an Israeli nongovernmental organization and on Yitzhak Levi Filant, the civilian security coordinator of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank.

According to the State Department Hashomer Yosh “provides material support to US-designated outpost Meitarim Farm, and US-designated individuals Yinon Levi, Neriya Ben Pazi and Zvi Bar Yosef.”

The statement pointed out that following the forced displacement of the entirety of the 250 Palestinian residents of Khirbet Zanuta in late January, “Hashomer Yosh volunteers fenced off the village to prevent the residents from returning. The volunteers also provided support by grazing the herds and purporting to “guard” the outposts of US-designated individuals.”

The civilian security coordinator of the West Bank Yitzhar settlement Yitzhak Levi Filant was sanctioned according to Miller because of his involvement in what was labeled as “malign activities outside the scope of his authority.”

According to the statement, Filant led a group of armed settlers in February of this year “to set up roadblocks and conduct patrols to pursue and attack Palestinians in their lands and forcefully expel them from their lands.”

“Extremist settler violence in the West Bank causes intense human suffering, harms Israel’s security, and undermines the prospect for peace and stability in the region,” Miller stated.

The US State Department requested that Israel hold accountable all individuals or entities responsible for the violence practiced on Palestinian civilians in the West Bank.

The US vowed to “continue to take action to promote accountability for those who commit and support extremist violence affecting the West Bank,” per the statement.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on the West Bank in February under which these sanctions will come into effect.

The executive order applies to members of Palestinian resistance groups and Jewish illegal settlers and their supporters.

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu criticized on Wednesday the implementation of sanctions.

“Israel views with utmost severity the imposition of sanctions on citizens of Israel” and there will be “a pointed discussion with the US,” he said.

Settler Violence

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) announced on August 21 that the recent illegal settler violence in the occupied West Bank provoked the “largest forcible transfer” since the weeks following October 7.

Allegra Pacheco, chief of party of the NRC-led West Bank Protection Consortium (WBPC) appealed in a statement to the international community including the United States and the European Union to urgently “intervene with the Israeli occupation authorities and protect these vulnerable communities.”

NRC pointed out in its statement that three communities, comprising 119 Palestinians, have been forced out in the last ten days due to attacks carried out by illegal Jewish settlers on community members in their homes, during which they established new settler outposts and blocked access to water.

In that framework, the head of The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission (CWRC), Mu’ayyad Shaa’ban, announced in mid-August that Israeli occupation forces and illegal settlers have intentionally initiated 273 fires in Palestinian land and property since October 7 of last year.

Shaa’ban also revealed that 56 of these fires were the result of military raids and assaults by Israel’s occupation army and nine were joint settler-military actions, while 208 fires were at the hands of illegal Jewish Settlers.

Shaa’ban indicated that the violence inflicted by illegal settlers has resulted since October 7 of last year in the death of 18 Palestinians the injury of 785 others and the displacement of 26 Bedouin communities.

Israel has occupied the West Bank, which is home to three million Palestinians, since 1967.

Estimates indicate that around 700,000 settlers live in roughly 300 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in July that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible.”

The Court also ruled by 14 votes to one, that Israel is under an obligation “to immediately cease all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers” from the occupied land.

Sanctioning Violence

The Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Jewish settler violence and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s actions at the al-Aqsa Mosque were causing “indescribable damage” to Israel.

“I’m writing you this letter in pain, great fear, as a Jew, as an Israeli, and as a member of a security force,” Bar wrote in a letter published by Channel 12 News on August 22, cited by the Times of Israel.

The European Union, Australia, Canada as well as the United States have imposed sanctions against extremist Jewish settlers and organizations in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, citing serious human rights abuses against Palestinians.

(PC, MEMO)