Shejaiya Reinvaded – Casualties Rise as Israeli Forces Intensify Operations in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army announced on Thursday a surprise military operation in the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, while carrying out several massacres across Gaza.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Resistance groups confirmed targeting occupation forces with various operations, and the Israeli army acknowledged that 14 of its soldiers were injured in the Strip in one day.

Re-Invasion of Shejaiya

Israeli vehicles advanced in the Shejaiya neighborhood amid ground and air bombardment, resulting in multiple deaths from Israeli drone fire near the Tunisian cemetery, east of the neighborhood, Al-Jazeera reported.

Major Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for the Civil Defense in Gaza, confirmed to Al-Jazeera that there were several bodies and injured in Shejaiya who could not be reached by rescue crews.

Basal also noted the displacement of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians due to the Israeli bombing and called on international institutions to intervene to protect civilians, especially children, in Shejaiya.

Earlier in the day, five people were killed in an Israeli bombing on the Hassanein family’s home on Al-Nazaz Street in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.

Several others were injured when Israeli warplanes bombed multiple homes simultaneously.

More Massacres

The bombing of three houses in the Al-Sabra neighborhood resulted in the deaths of three people, with others still trapped under the rubble.

Israeli aircraft also bombed two houses in the Shejaiya neighborhood, causing several deaths and injuries.

Ambulance crews managed to transport the bodies of several martyrs and injured individuals to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City.

Additionally, Al-Jazeera reported one fatality and several injuries from an Israeli bombing of a house in the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip.

An Israeli artillery shelling targeted a house east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, resulting in one death and several injuries.

One person was reported killed and another injured by Israeli gunboat fire near Al-Alam Roundabout, west of Rafah. The occupation army also continued demolishing buildings and facilities in areas it penetrated in the city center.

The reporter noted that three injured individuals were brought to the Gaza European Hospital following six Israeli raids on Al-Khansa School in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis. Additionally, Israeli occupation forces launched artillery shelling on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,765 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,429 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)