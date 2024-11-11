100 Rockets – Hezbollah Fires ‘Heaviest Barrage’ despite Katz’s ‘Victory’ Remarks

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese group Hezbollah launched approximately 100 rockets toward Haifa and the Krayot region in northern Israel, Israeli media reported.

Israeli reports indicate that this was the heaviest barrage of rockets and the most intense shelling in that specific area since the start of the war.

The rockets were reportedly launched from border sites, areas that the Israeli army previously claimed were under its control.

Direct casualties were reported in the Krayot area, with ambulance crews dispatched following initial reports.

According to the Times of Israel, at least three people were wounded in Bi’ina.

The heavy missile barrage also targeted Haifa, as well as Route 22 in Kiryat Bialik and Kiryat Ata.

Rockets from Lebanon made direct impact north of Haifa and a number of Israelis were reportedly wounded. pic.twitter.com/sih8q0EFmG — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 11, 2024

Sirens sounded across Haifa, the Krayot, the central Galilee, and the industrial zone between Acre and the Krayot.

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav told Channel 12 that the scale of the attack was among the largest since Hezbollah began shelling northern towns on October 8.

Al-Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that the latest missile salvos toward northern Israel included two ballistic missiles, signaling a shift to higher-grade weaponry.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility, stating they targeted “a training base for the Paratroopers Brigade in the Karmiel settlement.”

The attack comes only one day following statements by the newly-appointed Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, claiming that “Israel has defeated Hezbollah”.

“Now it is our job to continue to put pressure in order to bring about the fruits of that victory,” Katz said during a ceremony at Israel’s foreign ministry on Sunday.

Destruction in Kiryat Biyalik, north of Haifa, as a result of 100 rockets fired from Lebanon, the largest barrage towards the city since the war began. pic.twitter.com/AgtMG4xGlQ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 11, 2024

Northern Front

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, 2023, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

Israel escalated its aggression with the cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18, which claimed the lives of at least 37 people including children, and injured around 3000 others.

This went hand in hand with a series of assassinations of Hezbollah leaders, including that of the Secretary-General of the resistance party Hassan Nasrallah on September 27.

These developments coincided with unprecedented bombings and airstrikes by Israel’s army on different cities across Lebanon particularly in the south, Bekaa and the southern district of Beirut.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on November 10 that 3,189 Lebanese were killed and 14,078 were injured since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)