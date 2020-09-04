Jewish settlers late Wednesday attacked a Palestinian vehicle with stones near Turmusayya town, northeast of Ramallah, injuring four passengers, including a pregnant woman, medical sources said.

The sources confirmed that settlers pelted a Palestinian vehicle as it was traveling along the road near the town with stones, injuring four passengers and causing extensive material damage.

Pregnant woman seriously injured in settlers’ attack Via PIC @PalinfoEn https://t.co/4rdLT6l2GH Quattro cittadini palestinesi, tra cui una donna incinta, sono rimasti feriti nell'attacco di coloni ebrei in un villaggio a nord-est di #Ramallah.#Cisgiordania #Palestina occupata — Daniela Valdiserra #Antifascista (@dvaldi1) September 4, 2020

The four casualties, including a nine-month pregnant who was seriously injured, were rushed to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.

They were identified as residents of Kafr Malek, northeast of Ramallah.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)