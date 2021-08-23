Jewish Settlers Torch Dozens of Olive Trees near Nablus

Jewish settlers today torched dozens of olive trees in the town of Burin, near the West Bank city of Nablus, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a group of settlers set fire to dozens of olive trees belonging to Akram Omran in the southern part of the town.

The settlers came from Yitzhar, an illegal settlement notorious for its hardcore religious community.

Burin town has been the scene of frequent settler attacks, including cutting down fully grown olive trees, setting fire to fields and crops, stealing the olive harvest, attacking olive harvesters and foreign volunteers, and hurling Molotov Cocktails toward houses in the town.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is commonplace in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

The number of settlers living in Jewish-only colonial settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law has jumped to over 700,000 and colonial settlement expansion has tripled since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)