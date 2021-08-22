‘Intifada’ & ‘Martyr’: Poems for Palestine

By Fadlurrahman

Intifada

You.

Return to your land

And I will go back to mine.

You sowed the seed.

But it’s nourished by the blood

of my brethren.

The orange trees bear fruits of

red,

The olives reek of death.

It is on my beloved land,

You have cast your walls of

hate.

The lambs of the prophets of

Golan Heights

Graze on blood-stained grass.

Jerusalem, the land of peace,

You know the prophets roamed

These lands,

Gaza still echoes of poetry,

Darwish and Barghouti.

Holy land, indeed.

Your cruel bombs,

Your drones,

Your cut-throat bullets;

Elements of the brief monsoon.

Spring blooms of trees

Erupting off Qabrs

Pampered by breeze

Fragranced by martyrdom.

(Translated by Anan Ashraf)

***

Martyr

Do you remember the day I was killed?

And my poetry drenched in blood?

When I fought hunger with letters,

The strong ones tore my tongue.

The black sky above was as dark

As the black ribbon on your chest

And the black flag was hoisted

for my “Republic”.

The fragrance of burned incenses

Remembered the good old spring.

Wind mocked a smile on its lips

Kissing the nostalgic aroma.

A flea after a long search,

Reached my scared face

to cover it with the tiny wings.

My people walked carrying me

Their holy chants hit my keen ears

Like slogans, I couldn’t raise

And my funeral became

A march I couldn’t join.

My helpless dead heart trembled in anger

Moving the butterfly bullet it bore.

The blood spilt in motion

Tinged my white shroud with red.

Six feet deep was the womb

of the holy land

Ready to bear its son

to be born into eternity.

“What shall we plant on the martyr’s grave?”

Shouted an old man.

“A henna” came the reply.

“Upon the martyr of love,

Let it bloom, and colour

His pale hands red like blood”.

“No, a jasmine,” said a voice

“They resemble his teeth,

And on amorous nights

May his beloved’s hair

Untie its scent.

“Let’s plant both,” said someone

Putting an end to says.

Both bloomed together!

Beside the martyr lies

The grave of his beloved

Hennaed to beauty

with branches spreading to Quds.

And there stood jasmine

The headstone of their love

Perfumed by freedom

with flowers adorning Gaza.

(Translated by Muhammad Nihad)

– Fadlurrahman was born in 1995, in Vazhikkadavu village, in India . His fascination with literature and poetry began when he was an undergraduate student. He has written several poems, short stories and articles on a wide range of themes like Islam, human rights, politics, war, liberation, environment, West Asia and Muslims of India. Apart from literature and academics, he pursues his interest in political activism and theatre. He contributed these poems to The Palestine Chronicle