One Year into Gaza Genocide – 146 Physicians Killed by Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Ministry of Health stated that 146 doctors were killed by Israel in one year while medical supplies and medication are exhausted.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the Israeli occupation army has killed 146 doctors of different specialties in its one-year-old genocide in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu news agency reported.

The ministry highlighted in a statement marking the one-year-old genocide the devastating health situation in the Strip, stressing that most medical supplies and medications have been exhausted.

The statement emphasized that 83% of medical supplies and 60% of medications are unavailable in hospitals and health centers.

The ministry revealed in its statement that there are 25,000 patients and injured Palestinians who require medical attention outside Gaza.

Targeting Medical Staff

In a new report cited by the Quds News Network (QNN) which was published on September 17, the Health Ministry said that Israeli occupation forces have killed 1,151 Palestinian health workers since October 7.

A total of 986 were named in the new report, while personal data for the remaining 165 was still being verified.

The ministry said the delay in the verification process was due to Israeli authorities withholding the victims’ bodies or their remains being buried under rubble.

At least 165 of those killed were doctors, 260 nurses, 300 management and support personnel, 184 health associate professionals, 76 pharmacists, and 12 other health workers.

“The Palestinian sector has been subjected to a systematic attack by the occupation forces that has affected all its components,” the ministry noted.

Health facilities were the target of direct and repeated Israeli raids and air strikes, it added, which has crippled the health system and left hundreds of thousands of war victims facing “imminent death”.

More than 300 health workers have also been arrested by Israeli forces.

Gaza Genocide Continues

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,870 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,166 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)