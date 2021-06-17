Judges Refuse to Postpone Netanyahu’s Trial

Israeli judges rejected yesterday a request to postpone former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial until after the Jewish holidays in September, Ynet News reported.

Netanyahu’s lawyers claimed the postponement would allow them enough time to study prosecution material in Case 4000. However, the Israeli news outlet reported that the judges agreed to a three-week postponement.

Netanyahu attorneys ask for graft trial to be halted until late September https://t.co/PcjuQQFAk6 — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) June 16, 2021

Netanyahu is entangled in four political scandals: Case 1000 which involves allegations that the PM and his wife accepted illegal gifts from businessmen; Case 2000 which accuses Netanyahu of attempting to buy favorable newspaper coverage; Case 3000, also known as the “submarine scandal” would have seen Israel purchase naval vessels and submarines from a German firm with millions of shekels allegedly “skimmed” off the top of the deals for personal profit; and Case 4000, in which a close associate of Netanyahu is suspected of providing confidential information to Israel’s largest telecoms company.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)