‘Largest Salvo This Year’ – Israel Says 1,307 Rockets, Drones Fired from Lebanon last Month

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel said it had detected the launch of 1,307 rockets and drones from Lebanon in August, the largest salvo since the start of this year.

In a statement, the Shin Bet – Israel’s domestic security agency – said around 42 rockets and drones were fired daily from Lebanon into Israel last month, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the statement, 1,091 rockets were launched from Lebanon in July, 855 in June, 1,000 in May, 744 in April, 746 in March, 534 in February, and 334 in January.

As for the Gaza Strip, the Shin Bet said 116 rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave in August, down from 216 in July, 205 in June, and 452 in May.

On Thursday, the Lebanese group has announced several attacks on military sites in Israel.

A swarm of attack drones and Katyusha rockets were reported launched towards the Ramot Naftali barracks.

The command headquarters of the Sahel Battalion and the Beit Hillel barracks were also reportedly targeted, according to Hezbollah.

Additionally, the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade 300 south of the Yaara barracks was hit by a swarm of attack drones, as conveyed by Hezbollah in its Telegram channel.

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

(Anadolu, PC)