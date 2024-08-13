‘Let Me Blow It up, Habibi’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 312

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Joint operations between Resistance groups in Gaza are becoming a regular occurrence where the Resistance seems to have adapted to a long-term battle against Israeli occupation forces.

The Al-Quds Brigades broadcast footage it said was of its fighters, together with the Al-Qassam Brigades, targeting an Israeli tank in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The group indicated that its fighters and Qassam fighters targeted a tank type “Merkava Paz” at the junction of Abu Ayyash in the neighborhood of Tel Al-Sultan.

The footage showed two fighters preparing to blow up the Israeli tank while seeking each other’s permission to whom will press the button.

“Let me blow up, Habibi .. I ask you by God Almighty,” one of the fighters asked.

The other implores him to be the one who blows up the tanks. In the end, they agree to press the button together.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a Zionist Merkava tank with a barrel ground explosive in the Al-Zana area east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Zalata area east of Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard Tel Aviv and its suburbs with two M90 rockets in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people.

Watch: Al-Qassam Brigades launch two M-90 rockets at the city of Tel Aviv in response to the Israeli attacks on civilians and the deliberate displacement of Palestinian people. pic.twitter.com/WyUajD72Xc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 13, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters, in coordination with Saraya Al-Quds fighters yesterday, Monday, were able to destroy a zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive device on Al-Quds street in Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city in the southern Strip.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades, in joint conjunction with Saraya Al-Quds and the Mujahideen Brigades, bombarded gatherings and concentrations of enemy forces east of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip with a barrage of mortar shells.

“During a tight ambush, Qassam fighters detonated three tunnel entrances that had been previously booby-trapped against the Zionist enemy forces in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Watch: Al-Qassam Brigades launch two M-90 rockets at the city of Tel Aviv in response to the Zionist attacks on civilians and the deliberate displacement of our people.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded a gathering of Zionist enemy vehicles and soldiers that penetrated the Abu Hadaf neighborhood, northeast of Khan Younis, with a barrage of mortar shells.

“Watch: Scenes from the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades blowing up a Zionist Merkava 4 Baz tank in Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of the city of Rafah.”

Scenes from the fighters of Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam Brigades blowing up an Israeli Merkava 4 Baz tank in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of the city of Rafah. pic.twitter.com/LG3I9YP9NA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 13, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the positions and deployments of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, 13-08-2024, as follows:

“1. At 08:35, targeting spy equipment at the “Misgav Am” site with appropriate weapons, resulting in a direct hit.

“2. Targeting a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Metat” barracks with rocket weapons, resulting in a direct hit.

“3. At 13:45, targeting a deployment of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells, resulting in a direct hit.

ISRAELI ARMY: We monitored the launch of 25 rockets toward the Meron area. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/zyImF1z0JH pic.twitter.com/Qz9l1NxFJB — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 13, 2024

“4. At 17:20, targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, resulting in a direct hit.

“5. At 22:00, targeting the deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers at the Jal Al-Deir site with a barrage of rockets, resulting in a direct hit.

“6. Targeting the Mount Neria base (a battalion command headquarters currently occupied by forces from the Golani Brigade) with Katyusha rocket salvos, in response for the attack and assassination carried out by the Zionist enemy in the town of Baraachit.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)