‘Prepare Your Shelters’ – Iran Showcases Cutting-Edge Mohajer-10 Drone in Moscow

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Iranian Defense Ministry has showcased an advanced unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), the Mohajer-10, along with sophisticated radar systems at the Army 2024 International Military-Technical Forum held in Patriot Park near Moscow, the Iranian news agency Mehr reported on Monday.

The Mohajer-10 drone, with an operational range of 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) and a flight endurance of up to 24 hours, was among the key exhibits, according to reports.

This advanced system is a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the Mohajer-6, boasting double the payload capacity at 300 kilograms (661 pounds).

Iranian Mohajer 10 UCAV It has an operational range of 2000 km It has a 24 hour flight endurance ability and can carry up to 8 air-to-ground munitions Almas missile, Ghaem bomb and Dastvareh/Arman-1 gliding bomb, including munitions and electronic equipments#Iran #Russia #Drone pic.twitter.com/xcbISZzhBA — MilitaryNewsoge💎 (@DailyMonitorogm) August 13, 2024

In addition to the Mohajer-10, Iran also unveiled its latest homegrown air defense and radar systems at the exhibition, which took place from August 12 to 14.

The exhibit reportedly featured a range of Iranian military products, including electronic warfare (EW) systems, airborne and seaborne missile defense systems, ballistic missiles, and specialized batteries for industrial and military uses.

High-ranking Iranian officials, including Brigadier General Ali Shadmani and Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, attended the event’s inauguration, Mehr said.

The agency noted that Iran’s military experts have made significant advancements in domestic equipment production, aiming for self-sufficiency in defense capabilities.

🇮🇷 | "Mohajer 10" is an exceptional drone! This drone has a speed of more than 200 kilometers per hour. Mohajer 10 can fly 2000 kilometers with the ability to carry all kinds of bombs and precision missiles, it can even play the role of reconnaissance aircraft. pic.twitter.com/hCbLlWnVKR — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) August 22, 2023

The Mohajer-10’s debut in Russia comes amid heightened regional tensions, particularly in the wake of the assassination of Hamas’ political bureau leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, on July 31.

In August of last year, when Iran first revealed details about the Mohajer-10, a video showcased the drone alongside other military hardware, with text stating “Prepare your shelters” in both Hebrew and Persian, underscoring the potential threat posed to Israel by this advanced system.

Iranian Response

Iran has responded to calls from the United States and European countries to “step back” from its threats against Israel, emphasizing that it does not need anyone’s “permission” to retaliate against the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, in Tehran.

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a statement on Monday that Iran views the right to punish aggressors as legitimate for all nations, describing it as a way to halt crimes and aggression.

“Iran will never succumb to pressure, sanctions, bullying, and aggression but reserves its right to respond to aggressors by international principles,” the president was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

Moreover, Pezeshkian criticized the international community’s silence on Israeli crimes in Gaza, arguing that this silence, along with Western support for Israel, only encourages further aggression.

“The people of the world expect European countries, especially Germany, to play an effective role in ending the Zionist genocide in Gaza instead of supporting this regime”, Pezeshkian told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a phone conversation on Monday, according to the Lebanese-based media network Al-Mayadeen.

(The Palestine Chronicle)