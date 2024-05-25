Life of 20 Newborns at Risk as Hospital Oxygen Generators Will Shut Down – UNICEF

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Aqsa Hospital administration announced on Friday that it restored electricity in the hospital after receiving a partial supply of fuel sufficient for only three days.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) warned on Friday that oxygen generators at Al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip would stop functioning due to a lack of fuel supplies.

“Fuel supply to #Gaza is still very low. With no consistent fuel delivery to Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, oxygen generators will shut down, risking the lives of more than 20 newborns,” UNICEF wrote on X.

“Gaza needs more fuel NOW & safe corridors for humanitarian workers to operate,” it added.

The Al-Aqsa Hospital administration announced on Friday that it restored electricity in the hospital after receiving a partial supply of fuel.

🚨Fuel supply to #Gaza is still very low. With no consistent fuel delivery to Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, oxygen generators will shut down, risking the lives of more than 20 newborns. Gaza needs more fuel NOW & safe corridors for humanitarian workers to operate. pic.twitter.com/U7zCFTVuot — UNICEF Palestine (@UNICEFpalestine) May 24, 2024

In a press statement, the hospital administration said that “15,000 liters of fuel were supplied on Friday morning, and the hospital returned to work”.

These supplies, however, will only suffice for two to three days.

“The hospital needs 4,000 to 5,000 liters of fuel per day to ensure continuity of its work,” the statement added

“The hospital experienced a real crisis in the past few hours, during which it almost lost many patients and wounded due to the power outage resulting from the failure to supply fuel to the hospital’s electric generator.”

“We have constantly warned of this stifling health crisis,” the administration concluded.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,857 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)