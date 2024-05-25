Gaza Genocide – Civilian Casualties Surge as Israel Intensifies Offensive

Scores of Palestinian civilians have been killed or injured in the last few hours as Israeli forces continue their relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, four civilians were killed by an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential apartment belonging to the Joudeh family in the Al-Nuri Tower, located north of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Israeli warplanes have also opened heavy gunfire east of Deir al-Balah city.

Meanwhile, several civilians were wounded due to intense artillery shelling and gunfire by Israeli warplanes and military tanks in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Ajlin, Tal al-Hawa, and al-Zaytoun in Gaza City.

Intense explosions were reported in the Shuhada Junction area, south of Gaza City.

Additionally, Israeli tanks fired in the vicinity of the University College of Applied Sciences on 8th Street in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood southwest of Gaza City and Al-Nafaq Street in the north, causing injuries among civilians.

Ambulance and civil crews are struggling to reach the targeted areas due to the intensity of the fire and ongoing shelling.

In Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli forces launched a series of airstrikes on multiple areas. Israeli artillery also fired dozens of shells at the eastern border areas between Deir al-Balah, Khan Yunis, and Rafah in southern Gaza.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,857 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA)