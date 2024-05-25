Israeli Forces Arrest 180 Displaced Palestinians – Prisoners Media Office

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On May 12, the Israeli military began a wide-scale military operation in the Jabaliya camp during which it destroyed homes and forced residents to flee certain areas.

The Israeli army arrested 180 displaced Palestinians from a school used as a shelter in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the besieged Gaza Strip, the Anadolu news agency has reported.

“The occupation forces arrested some 180 displaced from the Al-Harthani school in the northern Gaza Strip during ongoing aggression,” the Prisoners Media Office non-governmental organization stated, according to Anadolu.

The statement, however, did not provide details on how or which day the Palestinians were arrested.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army targeted several shelters in the camp and arrested dozens of people.

Fierce clashes took place between resistance fighters and the invading forces.

Israeli forces continue to besiege the enclave, including the southern area of Rafah, despite a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to immediately halt its offensive.

‘Graves for the Living’

Families of prisoners who are detained in Gaza know nothing about their whereabouts or their fate.

The Palestine Chronicle has recently spoken with Asma Suleiman, whose 65-year-old father and 25-year-old brother were arrested and taken to an unknown destination. She told us that families live every day with anticipation and fear for their loved ones’ fate, especially in light of the numerous media reports and investigations about secret Israeli detention centers dedicated to Gaza prisoners, and the practice of the harshest forms of torture against them.

“Sometimes we are happy that the internet is not working, so we cannot receive bad news,” Asma said. “My mother is 63 years old and I fear for her when I hear any news related to the prisoners because she cries all the time for my father and brother.”

Israel does not allow any human rights institutions to visit Gaza detainees or verify the conditions of their detention. This causes tremendous concern for hundreds of families awaiting any news about their loved ones.

Over 35,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,857 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,293 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)