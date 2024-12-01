LIVE BLOG: Missile from Yemen | Massacres in Khan Yunis, Nuseirat – Day 422

Four people were slightly injured as they rushed to the shelters as sirens sounded in central Israel following the launch of a missile from Yemen.
Two children were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a tent housing displaced persons southwest of Al Mawasi in Khan Yunis.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,382 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Ten Palestinians Killed in Beit Lahia
AL-MAYADEEN: More than 10 Palestinians were killed and a number of missing persons after the occupation destroyed the house of the Labad family in the Beit Lahia project, in northern Gaza.
Number of Killed Journalists Rises to 192
GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The number of martyred journalists in the Strip rose to 192 after the martyrdom of journalist colleague Maysara Salah.
Killed, Wounded in Gaza City
AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Palestinians in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, west of Gaza City.
Ansarallah Announces Operation in Tel Aviv
ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN:
We carried out an operation against a target in the Jaffa area in occupied Palestine with a hypersonic ballistic missile.
We targeted a vital site in the Jaffa (Tel Aviv) area and hit it accurately.
We will continue to escalate our military operations with missiles and drones in support of Gaza and the West Bank.
Four Killed
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians, including two children, in an Israeli bombardment of the Jourat al-Lut area east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Incident near Aden, Yemen
UKMTO: There were reports of an incident 80 miles south of Aden in Yemen and that authorities were investigating.
Herzog Confirms 'Behind-the Scenes' Negotiations
MAARIV: The Israeli president confirmed that there are negotiations taking place behind the scenes to reach a swap deal, and that he believes it is possible to conclude it
Hamas Slams Ben-Gvir's Decision to Confiscate Loudspeakers
HAMAS: The decision by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to confiscate loudspeakers from mosques in Arab towns in Israel is a “crime and an attack on freedom of worship,” and called on the Palestinian people to reject it.
Isralei President Calls for Deal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog reiterated his call to the Israeli leadership, mediators and the world to conclude a prisoner exchange deal to return the detainees in the Gaza Strip, stressing that “this is the right time to conclude a deal”.
Killed in Israeli Raid in Zaytoun
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli raid targeting the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.
Sa'ar Talks about Possible Exchange Deal
ISRAEL HAYOM: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar as said that there are indications that Hamas will be more flexible under the current circumstances.
UNRWA Stops Delivering Aid through Kerem Shalom Crossing
UNRWA: UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, announced the suspension of the delivery of aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing after food trucks that tried to enter through the crossing were seized on Saturday.
Israeli Army Fires Shells in South Lebanon
LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli army fired 3 shells on the outskirts of the town of Khiam in south Lebanon, explaining that it targeted the areas of Nabaa Ebel, Jalahiyeh and Marjeyoun Plain.
"My house is being occupied by Israeli soldiers"
France Warns Israel of Collapse of Ceasefire
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:
France warned Israel against the collapse of the ceasefire in Lebanon.
The French explained to Israel that on the last day there were 52 Israeli violations of the ceasefire that did not pass through the monitoring mechanism.
Two Killed West of Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the port area west of Gaza City.
Israel Considers Permanent Presence in Netzarim
CHANNEL 12: The army is considering leaving permanent forces in the Netzarim area of Gaza, indicating a readiness for long-term activity.
Israel Warns Dozens of Villages in South Lebanon against Returning
LEBANESE MEDIA: The Israeli army warned residents of dozens of villages in southern Lebanon not to return to their homes until further notice.
Lapid Calls for End of War in Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for an end to the war in Gaza and the return of those kidnapped by the resistance.
Ben-Gvir Calls for Displacement of Gaza Residents
BEN-GVIR:
The current deal will not return all the kidnapped.
I will resign if a ceasefire is reached and an irresponsible deal is made.
In every session, I talk about the importance of voluntarily displacing the residents of the Gaza Strip, and the conditions are right for that now
Four Palestinians Killed in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Al-Shaboura camp in central Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.
Stampede in Israel Due to Missile from Yemen
ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel after detecting the launch of a missile from Yemen.
Israeli Boats Fire at Western Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation’s gunboats are firing west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are blowing up residential buildings around Jabaliya Court, north of the Gaza Strip.
Two Children Killed in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Two children were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a tent housing displaced persons southwest of Al Mawasi in Khan Yunis.
Palestinians Killed in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of civilians were killed and injured as a result of shelling by occupation helicopters on the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Heavy Gunfire in Nuseirat
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy gunfire was reported west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Save the Children Condemns Killing of Employee in Gaza
SAVE THE CHILDREN: We condemn in the strongest terms the attack that killed one of our staff in Gaza and demanded an investigation.
Be the first to comment