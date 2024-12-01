LIVE BLOG: Missile from Yemen | Massacres in Khan Yunis, Nuseirat – Day 422

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Four people were slightly injured as they rushed to the shelters as sirens sounded in central Israel following the launch of a missile from Yemen. 

Two children were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a tent housing displaced persons southwest of Al Mawasi in Khan Yunis.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 44,382 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,142 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sun, Dec 1, 7:43 PM (Palestine Time)

Ten Palestinians Killed in Beit Lahia

AL-MAYADEEN: More than 10 Palestinians were killed and a number of missing persons after the occupation destroyed the house of the Labad family in the Beit Lahia project, in northern Gaza.

Sun, Dec 1, 6:26 PM (Palestine Time)

Number of Killed Journalists Rises to 192

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The number of martyred journalists in the Strip rose to 192 after the martyrdom of journalist colleague Maysara Salah.

Sun, Dec 1, 4:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed, Wounded in Gaza City

AL-JAZEERA: One person was killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Palestinians in the Al-Nasr neighborhood, west of Gaza City.

Sun, Dec 1, 4:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah Announces Operation in Tel Aviv

ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN:

We carried out an operation against a target in the Jaffa area in occupied Palestine with a hypersonic ballistic missile.

We targeted a vital site in the Jaffa (Tel Aviv) area and hit it accurately.

We will continue to escalate our military operations with missiles and drones in support of Gaza and the West Bank.

Sun, Dec 1, 4:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Four Killed

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians, including two children, in an Israeli bombardment of the Jourat al-Lut area east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 1, 4:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Incident near Aden, Yemen

UKMTO: There were reports of an incident 80 miles south of Aden in Yemen and that authorities were investigating.

Sun, Dec 1, 4:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Herzog Confirms 'Behind-the Scenes' Negotiations

MAARIV: The Israeli president confirmed that there are negotiations taking place behind the scenes to reach a swap deal, and that he believes it is possible to conclude it

Sun, Dec 1, 4:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Slams Ben-Gvir's Decision to Confiscate Loudspeakers

HAMAS: The decision by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to confiscate loudspeakers from mosques in Arab towns in Israel is a “crime and an attack on freedom of worship,” and called on the Palestinian people to reject it.

Sun, Dec 1, 4:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Isralei President Calls for Deal

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli President Isaac Herzog reiterated his call to the Israeli leadership, mediators and the world to conclude a prisoner exchange deal to return the detainees in the Gaza Strip, stressing that “this is the right time to conclude a deal”.

Sun, Dec 1, 4:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed in Israeli Raid in Zaytoun

AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli raid targeting the Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

Sun, Dec 1, 4:49 PM (Palestine Time)

Sa'ar Talks about Possible Exchange Deal

ISRAEL HAYOM: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar as said that there are indications that Hamas will be more flexible under the current circumstances.

Sun, Dec 1, 12:45 PM (Palestine Time)

UNRWA Stops Delivering Aid through Kerem Shalom Crossing

UNRWA: UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, announced the suspension of the delivery of aid through the Kerem Shalom crossing after food trucks that tried to enter through the crossing were seized on Saturday.

Sun, Dec 1, 12:45 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Fires Shells in South Lebanon

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: The Israeli army fired 3 shells on the outskirts of the town of Khiam in south Lebanon, explaining that it targeted the areas of Nabaa Ebel, Jalahiyeh and Marjeyoun Plain.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

France Warns Israel of Collapse of Ceasefire

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH:

France warned Israel against the collapse of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The French explained to Israel that on the last day there were 52 Israeli violations of the ceasefire that did not pass through the monitoring mechanism.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed West of Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in an Israeli bombardment of the port area west of Gaza City.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Considers Permanent Presence in Netzarim

CHANNEL 12: The army is considering leaving permanent forces in the Netzarim area of ​​Gaza, indicating a readiness for long-term activity.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Warns Dozens of Villages in South Lebanon against Returning

LEBANESE MEDIA: The Israeli army warned residents of dozens of villages in southern Lebanon not to return to their homes until further notice.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Lapid Calls for End of War in Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for an end to the war in Gaza and the return of those kidnapped by the resistance.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir Calls for Displacement of Gaza Residents

BEN-GVIR:

The current deal will not return all the kidnapped.

I will resign if a ceasefire is reached and an irresponsible deal is made.

In every session, I talk about the importance of voluntarily displacing the residents of the Gaza Strip, and the conditions are right for that now

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Four Palestinians Killed in Rafah

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Al-Shaboura camp in central Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Stampede in Israel Due to Missile from Yemen

ISRAELI ARMY: Sirens sounded in a number of areas in central Israel after detecting the launch of a missile from Yemen.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Four people were slightly injured as they rushed to the shelters.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Boats Fire at Western Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation’s gunboats are firing west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Blows Up Residential Buildings in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces are blowing up residential buildings around Jabaliya Court, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Two Children Killed in Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Two children were killed in an Israeli bombardment of a tent housing displaced persons southwest of Al Mawasi in Khan Yunis.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinians Killed in Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of civilians were killed and injured as a result of shelling by occupation helicopters on the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Heavy Gunfire in Nuseirat

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Heavy gunfire was reported west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Sun, Dec 1, 11:43 AM (Palestine Time)

Save the Children Condemns Killing of Employee in Gaza

SAVE THE CHILDREN: We condemn in the strongest terms the attack that killed one of our staff in Gaza and demanded an investigation.

