LIVE BLOG: ‘Al-Awda’ on Fire | Attack in Washington | Massacres throughout Gaza – Day 593

US MEDIA, POLICE STATEMENTS: Two employees of the Israeli Embassy were killed in a shooting near an event at the Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. last Wednesday evening (local time), an incident classified by US President Donald Trump as “anti-Semitism.”

The two employees, a man and a woman, were shot and died in an area close to the museum, which was at the time hosting a reception for young diplomats organized by the American Jewish Committee.

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police stated that the shooter was Elias Rodriguez, 30 years old, from Chicago, Illinois. They clarified that his record was free of any known precedents that would have placed him under surveillance by law enforcement agencies.

The Mayor of Washington confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigations into this incident, while Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said that the shooter shouted “Free Palestine” during his arrest after the attack, affirming that no intelligence information regarding a terrorist act or hate crime in the city had been received.