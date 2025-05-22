LIVE BLOG: ‘Al-Awda’ on Fire | Attack in Washington | Massacres throughout Gaza – Day 593

Two employees of the Israeli embassy—a man and a woman—were shot and killed near the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. Police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, Illinois.
Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, sources at Al-Awda Hospital reported that a fire broke out in the hospital’s medicine warehouse in Tal al-Zaatar, northern Gaza, after it was targeted by Israeli occupation forces.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,655 and injured 121,950 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Fire Erupts at Al-Awda Hospital After Israeli Targeting
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Sources from Al-Awda Hospital in the Gaza Strip report a fire breaking out in the hospital’s medicine warehouse in Tal al-Zaatar, northern Gaza, after being targeted by Israeli occupation forces.
Two Israeli Embassy Employees Killed in Washington
US MEDIA, POLICE STATEMENTS: Two employees of the Israeli Embassy were killed in a shooting near an event at the Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. last Wednesday evening (local time), an incident classified by US President Donald Trump as “anti-Semitism.”
The two employees, a man and a woman, were shot and died in an area close to the museum, which was at the time hosting a reception for young diplomats organized by the American Jewish Committee.
Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police stated that the shooter was Elias Rodriguez, 30 years old, from Chicago, Illinois. They clarified that his record was free of any known precedents that would have placed him under surveillance by law enforcement agencies.
The Mayor of Washington confirmed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigations into this incident, while Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said that the shooter shouted “Free Palestine” during his arrest after the attack, affirming that no intelligence information regarding a terrorist act or hate crime in the city had been received.
14 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Since Dawn Amidst Israeli Strikes
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 14 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting Gaza City and the central Gaza Strip since dawn today.
