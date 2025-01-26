Trump Suggests ‘Cleansing’ Gaza – Far-Right Israeli Leaders Approve

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Trump’s proposed plan to “cleanse” Gaza and forcibly relocate Palestinians has sparked outrage, with backing from Israeli far-right leaders Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.

US President Donald Trump has proposed a controversial plan to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza, suggesting that Egypt and Jordan accept them as part of a broader initiative to achieve “peace” in the Middle East.

The plan, described by Trump himself as a way to “cleanse” Gaza, has received immediate backing from Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Trump, who referred to Gaza as a “devastated place,” claimed to have discussed the idea with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and planned further talks with Egypt’s President Abdelfattah El-Sisi.

Does no one in the media know what it’s called when you “clean out” an ethnic group and expel them from their land? “Trump Calls For Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians From Gaza,” that is your headline. pic.twitter.com/tPPFTZSvR9 — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) January 26, 2025

Jordan’s state news agency Petra reported on the call with Trump but did not reference any plans to relocate Palestinians.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “You’re talking about a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing”.

Trump continued by saying that over the centuries, this area has seen many conflicts, and that “something has to happen, but it’s literally a demolition site right now.”

“Almost everything’s demolished and people are dying there, so I’d rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing in a different location where I think they could maybe live in peace for a change,” he said

He added that the transfer could be temporary or long-term and hinted at building housing elsewhere for displaced Palestinians.

The former president also announced he had ordered the Pentagon to release a shipment of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel, which had been frozen under Joe Biden’s administration, emphasizing his “steadfast support” for Israel.

Far-right Israeli ministers openly expressed their support.

Ben-Gvir praised Trump’s plan, calling for Israel to encourage the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians. Smotrich echoed this, describing the mass displacement as a “great idea” and committing to work toward its implementation.

Both have long advocated for the ethnic cleansing and forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza.

The war in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, has already displaced millions, leaving behind devastation and one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent history.

Between October 2023 and January 2025, Israeli attacks in Gaza resulted in over 158,000 deaths and injuries, most of them women and children, with over 14,000 still missing.

(PC, AJA)