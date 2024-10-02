Hezbollah War Begins – Resistance Roundup – Day 362

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah announced that it had repelled several Israeli infiltration attempts into Lebanese territory on Tuesday, killing and wounding a number of soldiers and destroying several tanks.

Israel has admitted that eight soldiers have been killed, including three officers, and that seven of the wounded are in critical condition.

Hezbollah’s estimations, at least in one of the attempted infiltrations, have killed and wounded the entire Israeli force as soon as it stepped past the fence between Lebanon and Israel.

According to Hezbollah, three Merkava tanks were also destroyed.

The news arrived as a shock in Israel, especially as Israeli media repeatedly announced the occurrence of ‘difficult security incidents’ at the border with or inside Lebanon.

As these early and painful setbacks were taking place, sirens blared across northern Israel as over 240 Hezbollah rockets were fired towards Israeli military bases.

All of this comes at the heels of a massive Iranian attack that targeted military bases across Israel and, per the admission of the Israeli media and military, resulted in serious damage.

In Gaza, the Resistance escalated, reporting on new attacks and sharing a new video of Israeli tanks coming under fire.

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video displaying the targeting of Israeli soldiers and vehicles that had penetrated the Al-Tannour neighborhood, east of Rafah city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. Translation Notes:

0:15 – "There he is! There he is! He’s come out!"

0:20 -… pic.twitter.com/8IPyA3XQu1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 2, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades

“The Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for the heroic Yaffa operation, carried out by the Qassam fighters Mohammed Rashid Misk and Ahmed Abdel Fattah Al-Haymouni from the city of Al-Khalil. According to enemy acknowledgment, the operation led to the death of 7 Zionists and the injury of 16 others, some of whom are in critical condition. The operation coincided with painful strikes that hit the heart of the entity yesterday, Tuesday, 28 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1446 AH, corresponding to October 1, 2024, during the height of its security alert across various fronts of the resistance, culminating in the large-scale missile attack carried out by Iran in the True Promise 2 operation.

“Watch: Targeting enemy soldiers and vehicles that have penetrated Al-Tannour neighborhood, east of Rafah city in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at dawn on 2-10-2024, confronted an enemy Israeli infantry force that attempted to infiltrate the town of Odaisseh from the direction of Khallet Al-Mahafer, clashing with it, inflicting casualties, and forcing it to retreat.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:15 AM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Shoumer” barracks with a rocket barrage, inflicting a direct hit.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:20 AM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Shtula settlement with two Burkan missiles, inflicting confirmed casualties.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:15 AM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a a large infantry force in the Misgav Am with rockets and artillery shells, inflicting a direct and accurate hit.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:30 AM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces and their artillery positions south of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage, inflicting direct hits.

🔻 Fierce armed clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli army continue as Israeli forces attempt to breach the southern border. pic.twitter.com/4yc3hFFwDA — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 2, 2024

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:20 AM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted the Zarit barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets, inflicting direct and accurate hits.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 AM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Avivim settlement with a large rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 AM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Avivim barracks with a large rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:10 AM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a group of towns north of the city of Haifa with a large rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:30 AM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Adamit settlement with a rocket barrage, inflicting direct hits.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance engaged in clashes with Israeli enemy soldiers who infiltrated the town of Maroun Al-Ras from the eastern side, inflicting several casualties among their ranks, and the clashes are still ongoing.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:00 in the afternoon of Wednesday 2-10-2024, bombed the Amiad base with a large missile barrage and achieved a direct hit.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:00 in the afternoon of Wednesday 2-10-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the artillery position in Neve Ziv and hit their targets accurately.

While an Israeli enemy force was trying to encircle the town of Yaroun from the direction of the forest, the Islamic Resistance fighters surprised them by detonating a special explosive device, leaving all members of the force between dead and wounded.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 13:00 in the afternoon on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces between Odaisseh and Misgav Am with a guided anti-personnel missile, hitting them directly and causing them to fall between killed and wounded.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:20 in the afternoon of Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Abirim settlement with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:20 in the afternoon of Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces between Misgav Am and Kfar Giladi with a rocket barrage, hitting it directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:00 PM, Wednesday 2-10-2024, destroyed three Merkava tanks with guided missiles as they advanced towards the town of Maroun Al-Ras.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 2:30 PM, Wednesday 2-10-2024, detonated a pre-prepared explosive device before showering it with barrages using machine guns and rocket shells, leaving them between dead and wounded.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 3:20 pm on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces in the orchards of Metulla with artillery and rocket weapons and hit it directly.

When a hostile Israeli infantry force tried to infiltrate towards the town of Yaroun from the direction of Al-Salas highland, the fighters of the Islamic resistance detonated an explosive device at 5:40 pm today, Wednesday 2-10-2024, killing and injuring the advancing force.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units, fired a surface-to-air missile at an enemy helicopter in the skies of Beit Hillel, forcing it to withdraw immediately, and since then no helicopters have appeared in the skies along the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:50 PM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces in the settlement of Ya’ara with a large barrage of rockets.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance showered it with a barrage of machine gun fire and rocket shells, and the clashes are still ongoing.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted Israeli enemy forces as they were moving inside the settlement of Shtula with rocket weapons and hit them directly.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in the Avdon area east of Nahariyya with a rocket barrage.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:00 PM on Wednesday 2-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces in the settlement of Rosh Pinna with a large barrage of rockets.”

