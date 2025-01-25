LIVE BLOG: Hamas Releases Four Female Soldiers amid Massive Show of Force in Gaza City – Day 477

The Palestinian Resistance released four female Israeli soldiers in Gaza City on Saturday, amid a massive show of force.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that preparations are ongoing for the release of Palestinian prisoners from the Ketsoot prison in the Naqab (Negev).
Palestinian Shot by Israeli Forces in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was injured by Israeli military fire near the Wadi area on the coastal road in central Gaza.
Palestinian Authority Restricts Flag-Waving
Palestinian Authority security forces in the West Bank reportedly prevented citizens from raising Hamas flags while welcoming the released prisoners.
Talks with Mediators to Release Arbel Yehud
KAN: The Israeli government is in talks with mediators to secure the release of Israeli prisoner Arbel Yehud by next Saturday.
3 Buses Carrying 114 Freed Prisoners Arrive in Ramallah
AL JAZEERA: Three buses carrying 114 freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in Ramallah, following their release.
Freed Palestinian Prisoners Arrive in Beitunia
AL JAZEERA: A convoy of freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in Beitunia, en route to Ramallah, where they were greeted with a large public reception as part of the “Tufan al-Ahrar” prisoner exchange.
Palestinian Prisoner Raed al-Saadi Freed After 36 Years
PALESTINIAN PRISONER CLUB: Raed al-Saadi, the longest-serving prisoner from Jenin, was freed today after 36 years of imprisonment in Israeli prisons.
Buses Carry Freed Palestinian Prisoners
AL JAZEERA: Three Red Cross buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners from Ofer Prison have left for Beitunia, near Ramallah. In parallel, Israeli media reported the transfer of prisoners from Ketziot Prison in Negev towards the Gaza border.
Israel Demands Confirmation that Arbel Yehud is Alive
CHANNEL 13: An Israeli official confirmed that Israel’s condition for allowing Gazans to return to northern Gaza is a signal confirming Arbel Yehud’s survival.
Islamic Jihad: Arbel Yehud Held by Al-Quds Brigades as Military Prisoner
AL JAZEERA: An Islamic Jihad source confirmed that Arbel Yehud is held by the Al-Quds Brigades as a military prisoner. The release will occur as part of an agreed-upon exchange deal, and any disruption will be blamed on the Israeli government.
Israeli Forces Begin Releasing Prisoners from Ofer and Naqab Prisons
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces have started releasing prisoners from Ofer Prison, while Palestinian media reports prisoners are being transferred from Ketziot Prison to the Kerem Shalom crossing near Gaza
Hamas Leader Reveals Fate of Arbel Yehud
AL JAZEERA: A senior Hamas official informed mediators that Arbel Yehud is alive and will be released next Saturday, as agreed in the prisoner exchange deal.
Israeli Forces Storm Entrance of Beitunia near Ofer Prison
AL JAZEERA. Palestinian sources told Al-Jazeera that Israeli forces stormed the entrance of Beitunia town near Ofer prison just before the release of Palestinian prisoners.
Netanyahu's Office: Gaza Residents' Return Won't Be Allowed Until Arbel Yehud is Freed
HAARETZ:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel will not allow Gaza residents to return to northern areas until the release of Arbel Yehud is arranged.
The statement claimed that Hamas violated the agreement, which was supposed to include three female soldiers in the exchange, in addition to Arbel Yehud, the only female civilian still held in Gaza.
Scenes of Release of Female Prisoners Shocked Israel - Israeli Media
WALLA: The scenes of the release of four female prisoners from Gaza in a prisoner exchange were shocking and unsettling for Israel.
CHANNEL 13: Prime Minister Netanyahu will hold discussions on how to handle what it described as “violations by Hamas.”
Hamas: A New Group of Prisoners to Be Released Today
HAMAS STATEMENT:
A new group of our heroic prisoners serving life and long-term sentences in Israeli prisons will see freedom today as part of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” deal.
Today, we force the criminal occupier to open the prison doors for our heroes, fulfilling our pledge of freedom to them and to our people, as we continue toward independence and self-determination.
Zakaria Zubeidi among Key Figures Slated for Release – List Revealed
Red Cross Teams Head to Ofer Prison
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources told Al-Jazeera that Red Cross teams are en route to Ofer Prison, west of Ramallah, to finalize the release of Palestinian prisoners.
Israeli Media: Hamas Humiliated the Army with Tavor Rifles
WALLA_ Hamas displayed Al-Qassam fighters alongside the released soldiers, carrying elite army Tavor rifles seized on October 7, 2023.
Netanyahu’s Office: Israel Committed to Returning All Captives
NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office emphasized Israel’s commitment to bringing back all hostages in Gaza.
Israeli Army: Captives Handed Over to Forces in Gaza
ISRAELI ARMY:
The Israeli army confirmed that the four captives were handed to the Red Cross and are now en route to Israeli forces inside Gaza.
Channel 12 reported that senior security officials, including the Chief of Staff, Shin Bet, and Mossad heads, supervised the process.
Al-Qassam Delivers 4 Female Prisoners to Red Cross
AL JAZEERA: The Al-Qassam Brigades have handed over four Israeli female soldiers in the second phase of a prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel.
Red Cross Vehicles Arrive in Gaza City
AL JAZEERA: The Red Cross vehicles have reached Palestine Square in Gaza City, where the handover of four Israeli female prisoners is set to take place.
ICRC Teams En Route for Prisoner Handover
REUTERS: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams in Gaza are on their way to receive the four Israeli soldiers being released by Hamas.
Resistance Forces Deployed in Gaza City for Handover
REUTERS: Al-Qassam and Saraya Al-Quds militants have been deployed in Palestine Square, Gaza City, ahead of the handover operation.
Israeli Forces Fire at Gaza Refugee Camp
AL JAZEERA: Israeli forces opened fire at residential homes east of the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.
Warning Shots Fired near Kerem Shalom Crossing
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli forces fired warning shots near the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza.
Preparations Complete for Handover of ‘Kidnapped Soldiers’
ISRAEL HAYOM: The Israeli military has completed preparations to receive the soldiers returning from Gaza as part of the exchange agreement.
