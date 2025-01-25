LIVE BLOG: Hamas Releases Four Female Soldiers amid Massive Show of Force in Gaza City – Day 477

CHANNEL 13: An Israeli official confirmed that Israel’s condition for allowing Gazans to return to northern Gaza is a signal confirming Arbel Yehud’s survival.

AL JAZEERA: An Islamic Jihad source confirmed that Arbel Yehud is held by the Al-Quds Brigades as a military prisoner.… pic.twitter.com/D0D54EDSZq

