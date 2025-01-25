‘Zionism Will Never Win’ – Everything You Need to Know about Release of Prisoners in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The second batch of prisoner exchanges in Gaza reflects the unyielding strength of the Palestinian Resistance, with powerful symbolism and decisive messages to Israel.

The second batch of prisoner exchanges between the Palestinian Resistance and Israeli occupation forces took place in the heart of Gaza City at Palestine Square.

This exchange was marked by a powerful display of unity and strength, with the participation of both the Al-Quds Brigades – the military wing of the Islamic Jihad – and the Al-Qassam Brigades – the military wing of Hamas, alongside Palestinian security personnel.

This exchange saw an even better organized and disciplined approach than last Sunday’s first event.

Preparations continue ahead of the release of four Israeli soldiers in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/JivJW3PcDE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 25, 2025

Barriers were set up to ensure civilians were kept at a safe distance from the Red Cross vehicles, and a platform was prepared for the handover of prisoners.

The number of Resistance fighters involved was notably higher than in the first exchange, with many arriving on motorcycles and in vehicles, demonstrating their readiness and presence.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered at Palestine Square, waving Palestinian flags in a powerful show of solidarity.

A Palestinian woman threw flowers onto the stage, symbolizing the unbreakable connection between the people of Gaza and the Resistance.

The choice of Palestine Square, a place once entered by Israeli tanks during their occupation, was a bold statement, reinforcing that Gaza and its people remain unbowed and determined. Indeed, Palestine Square had previously been entered by Israeli tanks during their invasion.

On the stage, Al-Qassam fighters proudly displayed Tavor rifles, apparently captured from Israeli soldiers, showcasing their strength and the successful resistance to the Israeli occupation.

🚨 Al-Qassam and Al-Quds fighters continue the preparations to hand over the four female Israeli soldiers. pic.twitter.com/HPqQJkcpw6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 25, 2025

The exchange was reported by the Israeli newspaper Walla as “shocking,” with the female Israeli prisoners, upon being freed, going on stage and waving to the crowd.

The event also carried a deep message of defiance, with slogans like “Palestine – the victory of the oppressed people vs. Nazi Zionism,” “Gaza is the graveyard of criminal Zionists,” and “Palestinian freedom fighters will always be victorious” boldly displayed on stage.

Resistance fighters symbolically stepped on images of Israeli leaders during the exchange in Palestine Square. pic.twitter.com/rUVS2fdYED — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 25, 2025

Resistance fighters symbolically stepped on images of Israeli leaders, sending a clear message that the resistance will not be deterred.

Signs written in Hebrew boldly declared: “Zionism will never win.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)