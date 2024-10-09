Stabbing Operation in Hadera – Six Israelis Wounded, Five Seriously

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to the Israeli police, the stabbings occurred at four different locations within the city of Hadera.

Israeli ambulance services said on Wednesday that six people were wounded in a stabbing attack in the city of Hadera, located north of Tel Aviv, though their identities were not disclosed.

The ambulance service reported that five of the wounded were in critical to serious condition.

CHANNEL 14: the police are sending more forces to comb the city of Hadera and are calling in two helicopters. ISRAEL HAYOM (citing Hadera mayor): The attacker moved between the sites on a motorcycle and carried a knife and an axe with him. His name is Ahmed Jabarin, he is 36… pic.twitter.com/MvwDLGdJfV — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 9, 2024

According to the Israeli police, the stabbings occurred at four different locations within the city of Hadera.

Israel’s Channel 14 reported that additional police forces were deployed to search the city, with two helicopters assisting.

The police confirmed they had shot the attacker, but his condition remains unclear.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom identified the suspect as 36-year-old Ahmed Jabareen, an Israeli citizen from Umm al-Fahm.

Hadera’s mayor stated that the suspect moved between locations on a motorcycle and was armed with both a knife and an axe.

ISRAELI AMBULANCE SERVICE: The number of people injured in the stabbing incident had risen to 6, including two in critical condition and three in serious condition. ISRAELI POLICE: The stabbing took place in 3 different locations in the city of Hadera. pic.twitter.com/B82DyD31ht — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 9, 2024

As a precaution, schools in Hadera were closed until authorities confirmed the situation was under control, as reported by Israeli Army Radio.

This attack comes after a call from Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, on the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Flood, urging increased military operations against the Israeli occupation in the West Bank and within the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza on October 7, 2023, there has been a noticeable rise in stabbing and shooting incidents targeting Israelis at checkpoints and within the occupied territories.

This is a developing story ..

(PC, AJA)