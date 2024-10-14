Qassam’s Message from Jabaliya – Resistance Roundup – Day 374

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

It doesn’t matter if the two videos were coordinated, but certainly the timing of their release is of great significance. One was released by Al-Qassam Brigades in northern Gaza, the other by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“A message to the vile (Israeli Defense Minister Yoav) Gallant,” a Qassam fighter begins at minute 1.57 of a video released today by the Al-Qassam Brigades.

“I remind you of your words at the beginning of the battle when you said, ‘I see the downfall of Hamas.’”

The fighter’s message back to Gallant is that by God’s will, “we indeed see the downfall of Israel, and the world will witness not only your defeat but your complete eradication.”

The context of the message, however, is most important, as it accompanied a relatively long video, over 4 minutes and 17 seconds, showing one of the most complex operations carried out by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza to date.

The ‘complex ambush’ took place east of the Jabaliya refugee camp, in northern Gaza, where the Israeli army has carried out numerous massacres in recent days and is currently imposing a tight siege on the starving population inside.

Hamas’ strong message was paralleled by an equally strong message by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which released a video entitled ‘Our capabilities are in excellent shape’.

🚨🟢 In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades fighters are seen trapping a mechanized infantry company in an ambush east of Jabaliya camp in the northern of the Gaza Strip. Translation Notes:

0:14 – The ambush.

0:21 – The ambush area is divided into:

– The support group and target… pic.twitter.com/toCNgOSDjL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024

The video demonstrated a few examples of Hezbollah’s capabilities, including a drone that is capable of firing missiles, before the drone itself becomes a weapon, hitting its target with precision.

This particular example is important because some military analysts believe that the drone mentioned in the video is the same one that was employed in the Binyamina military camp south of Haifa on Sunday evening.

The Hezbollah operation yesterday killed and wounded dozens of Israeli soldiers of different ranks, though the exact details of the casualties have been placed under a gag order imposed by the Israeli military.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

​​ Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets two zionist Merkava tanks with Yassin 105 shells near Al-Sirat Mosque in Al-Jneina neighborhood in Rafah city, southern Gaza Strip.

“Qassam fighters managed to detonate an anti-personnel “Ra’adiya” explosive device against a number of occupation soldiers while they were trying to enter a house, killing and wounding them near Al-Sirat Mosque in Al-Jneina neighborhood east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“WATCH: Trapping a mechanized infantry company in a well-executed ambush east of Jabalia camp in the northern of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a zionist D9 military bulldozer with a high-powered explosive device near Hafsa School, west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“WATCH: Targeting a Zionist personnel carrier with a tandem shell north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.”

🚨🟢 In this video, Al-Qassam Brigades are seen targeting an Israeli personnel carrier with a tandem shell north of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/GmexTXYUAb — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed the zionist enemy’s gatherings east of Jabalia camp with mortar shells.

“We bombed a gathering of the zionist enemy’s soldiers and vehicles at Mount Al-Kashef east of Jabalia camp with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:05 in the morning of Monday 14-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in Al-Labouneh with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters at 01:15 in the morning of Monday 14-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces in Khallet Warda with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters, at 00:02 in the morning of Monday 14-10-2024, targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Khallet Warda with a rocket barrage.

“During an attempt by an enemy infantry force to infiltrate Lebanese territory from the direction of the town of Markaba, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance fighters, at 03:15 AM on Monday 14-10-2024, targeted them with artillery shells.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters, at 03:50 AM on Monday 14-10-2024, targeted movements of Israeli enemy forces in the Al-Labouneh area with a rocket barrage.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the occupied city of Safed with a large barrage of missiles. pic.twitter.com/ytwMumrjj0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a rocket barrage and hit it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched at 9:30 am on Monday, 14-10-2024, a qualitative rocket barrage on the Stella Maris naval base northwest of Haifa. The Islamic Resistance will remain present and ready to defend our country and our proud and oppressed people and will not hesitate to do its duty in deterring the enemy, and Allah is capable of everything.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers south of Maroun Al-Ras with artillery shells.

“When a force of Israeli enemy soldiers attempted to advance towards the town of Aita al-Shaab, at 10:30 am on Monday, 10/14/2024, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted them with artillery shells, forcing them to retreat.

“The Islamic Resistance launched a qualitative rocket barrage at the Beit Lid barracks east of “Netanya”. The Islamic Resistance will remain present and ready to defend our country and our proud and oppressed people and will not hesitate to do its duty in deterring the enemy, and Allah is capable of everything.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 am on Monday, 10/14/2024, targeted the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted an Israeli infantry force that tried to infiltrate the outskirts of Markaba town with artillery shells.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: A person was seriously injured east of Tel Aviv while fleeing during the recent rocket attack. pic.twitter.com/lrEuOv7qAp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance engaged in violent clashes with the Israeli enemy forces in the town of Aita Al-Shaab with various types of machine guns, rockets and artillery shells, and the clashes are still ongoing until the date of issuing this statement.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted an APC with a guided missile during clashes in the town of Aita al-Shaab, which led to its burning, killing and wounding those inside.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy forces in the Ramot Naftali settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy forces at the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Karmiel with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy forces in the settlement of Tsivon with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:20 in the afternoon of Monday 14-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:15 in the afternoon of Monday 14-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Khallet Warda with a rocket barrage.

Hezbollah published a video entitled 'Our capabilities are in excellent shape.' pic.twitter.com/Z49k7tjBqR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 14, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:20 in the afternoon of Monday 14-10-2024, targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy forces east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 5:15 pm on Monday 14-10-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy forces at the Misgav Am site with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy forces in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy forces at the Al-Marj site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the occupied city of Safad with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed them at 6:45 in the evening of Monday 14-10-2024 with guided missiles, achieving direct hits. Tongues of fire were seen erupting from them, and their members were killed and wounded.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy forces at the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy forces at the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy forces in the Barkhta Farm in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of enemy forces in the settlement of Margaliot with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:15 PM on Monday 14-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy personnel and vehicles in Khallet Warda with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 8:20 PM on Monday 14-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Zarit barracks with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)