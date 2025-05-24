LIVE BLOG: Massacres and Famine Grip Gaza | Divisions Deepen in Israel over Gaza War – Day 595

Scores of Palestinians, including children, were killed and injured as Israel continues its massacres across Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported a dispute between Defense Minister Israel Katz and Likud MK Amit Halevi during a Knesset meeting, with Halevi stating that Israel cannot subdue Hamas.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,822 and injured 122,382 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
30 Killed in Gaza since Dawn Today
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 30 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli shelling on the Strip since dawn today, Sunday.
Soldier Injured in Stabbing Operation in West Bank, Suspected Killed
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that an Israeli soldier was injured in a stabbing operation near the settlement of Kiryat Arba, confirming the death of a young Palestinian man suspected of carrying out the operation.
Injured by Israeli Drone Fire in Al-Saftawi Area of Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: An injured person by Israeli drone fire in the Al-Saftawi area of Gaza.
Here's a summary of the latest developments: 30 Fatalities in Israeli Bombardment of Gaza Since Dawn Today AL JAZEERA The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip reported that 30 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli shelling on the Strip since dawn today, Sunday. The ministry added that this statistic does not include hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip governorate due to difficulty in accessing them. Washington Post: Israeli Officers Doubted Efficacy of New Humanitarian Aid Mechanism WASHINGTON POST An investigation by the Washington Post revealed that the project for a new humanitarian aid mechanism for Gaza, presented by the Israeli government and supported by Washington, faces significant obstacles and doubts about its effectiveness. The report states that the new aid mechanism facilitates Israel's campaign to push Gaza residents southward in preparation for their forced displacement. Individuals involved in planning the new aid mechanism for Gaza expressed ethical reservations about the entire project. Participants in the planning confirmed that the plan requires Palestinians to travel for hours to reach aid centers. Senior Israeli officers doubted the efficacy of the new humanitarian aid mechanism. A former head of Israeli military intelligence affirmed that the new aid mechanism in Gaza will not succeed. The new aid plan for Gaza is in a state of confusion and doubt, and prominent relief officials have not yet joined it. Israelis are comfortable that the administration of US President Donald Trump has become the face of the new aid plan for Gaza. Fatalities and Injuries in Israeli Shelling East of Gaza City AL AQSA SATELLITE CHANNEL Al-Aqsa Satellite Channel reported that an Israeli shelling of a group of residents at the Al-Sanafir intersection in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, resulted in 4 fatalities and a number of injured. It added that occupation aircraft carried out a raid on the Al-Masha'ala neighborhood in Deir al-Balah city, central Gaza Strip. Occupation Forces Impose Tight Siege on Tulkarm and Nur Shams Camps TULKARM MEDIA COMMITTEE A statement from the Tulkarm Media Committee reported that Israeli occupation forces continue their aggression against Tulkarm city and its camp for the 118th consecutive day, while it continues for the 105th day on Nur Shams camp, amid military escalation and arrests. Occupation forces are imposing a tight and complete siege on Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, accompanied by continuous military reinforcements. Over the past hours, occupation forces expanded their aggression on the city, raiding wide areas around Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, especially the Dhinnaba area. They stormed Al-Yasmeen Hall, which shelters displaced people from Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, and arrested citizens from it. Occupation forces raided several towns in Tulkarm, including Anabta, Bazzariya, and Kafr al-Labad, where they set up checkpoints, stopped and searched vehicles after forcing their occupants to dismount and subjected them to interrogation and abuse. Occupation forces are preventing citizens from returning to their homes from which they were forcibly displaced, with over 4,200 families, comprising more than 25,000 citizens, forcibly displaced from the two camps. Occupation machinery completely destroyed over 400 homes and partially damaged 2,573 others, in addition to closing the entrances and alleys of the two camps with earth mounds, turning them into isolated areas. In the past period, occupation forces launched a demolition campaign against residential buildings in the main neighborhoods of Nur Shams camp, affecting over 20 buildings including their apartments, and damaging adjacent buildings. This is in implementation of the occupation's plan to demolish 106 buildings in Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps to open streets and roads and change their geographical features. The occupation's aggression and continuous escalation against Tulkarm city and its two camps have resulted in the martyrdom of 13 citizens, including a child and two women, one of whom was eight months pregnant, in addition to the injury and arrest of dozens, and comprehensive destruction of infrastructure, homes, shops, and vehicles that were completely or partially demolished, burned, vandalized, looted, and stolen. Israeli Channel 12: Soldier Injured in Stabbing Operation in West Bank, Perpetrator Killed ISRAELI CHANNEL 12 Israeli Channel 12 reported that an Israeli soldier was injured in a stabbing operation near the settlement of Kiryat Arba, confirming the death of a young Palestinian man suspected of carrying out the operation. The Israeli occupation army, for its part, stated that it "received a report of a stabbing operation near Hebron in the southern West Bank, and our forces opened fire on the perpetrator." Injured by Israeli Drone Fire in Al-Saftawi Area of Gaza AL JAZEERA Al Jazeera's correspondent reported an injured person by Israeli drone fire in the Al-Saftawi area of Gaza. Spanish Prime Minister: Current Situation in Gaza Unacceptable
AL-JAZEERA: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that the current situation in Gaza is unacceptable, and they will not remain silent. He added that “indifference is not an option, and we will continue to raise our voice against the blatant violation of international law in Gaza.”
Israeli Security Meeting to Discuss Possibility of Deal
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that there is a consensus within Israeli security agencies on the possibility of reaching a deal with Hamas to release captives from the Gaza Strip, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hardening stance and withdrawal of the negotiation delegation from Doha.
Channel 12, citing unnamed informed sources, revealed that Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir stated in closed discussions that military pressure has created favorable conditions for the return of captives, and that Israel should seize this window of opportunity to move forward with a deal.
AP Citing "Breaking the Silence": Testimonies on Army Using Palestinians as Human Shields
AP: The Associated Press, citing the “Breaking the Silence” organization, reported that former Israeli soldiers have provided testimonies regarding the army’s use of Palestinians as human shields. The organization emphasized that the soldiers’ testimonies are not isolated accounts and indicate a systemic failure and moral collapse within the army
Three Killed, Several Injured in Israeli Strike on Al-Tuffah Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Three fatalities and several injuries in an Israeli airstrike on the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Knesset Member Ofer Cassif: Netanyahu Kills Every Solution
AL-JAZEERA: Knesset member Ofer Cassif stated, “We must resist the government of death and rejection, and we will not be a tool in the hands of the tyrant.” He added that “there is an exchange deal on the table that could lead to the release of all hostages at once.” Cassif concluded, “Netanyahu kills every solution.”
Gaza Pediatrician’s Nine Children Killed, Bodies Brought to Her Hospital
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar, a pediatrician in Gaza, was on duty when the bodies of her nine children—killed in an Israeli airstrike—were brought to the hospital.
Gaza Medical Relief Director: Only 92 Aid Trucks Entered the Strip
AL-JAZEERA: The director of Medical Relief in Gaza told Al Jazeera that the health, water, and food situation in the Strip is very difficult. He noted that only 92 aid trucks have entered the Strip in 3 days, compared to 500 per day before the war.
Demonstrations Outside Israeli President's Home
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli media reported demonstrations outside the homes of the Israeli President and the head of the Knesset Security Committee, demanding a prisoner exchange deal.
HRF: Criminal Investigation in Peru against Israeli Soldier
AL-JAZEERA: The Hind Rjab Foundation announced a criminal investigation in Peru against an Israeli soldier who participated in the genocide in Gaza, following a complaint filed by the foundation. The Israeli soldier served in a combat engineering unit and contributed to the systematic destruction of residential areas in Gaza.
Scant Aid Enters Gaza Amid Complex Israeli Procedures
AL-JAZEERA: Scant aid is entering Gaza amid complex Israeli procedures.
11 Killed in Israeli Shelling on the Strip since Dawn
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 11 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli shelling on the Strip since dawn today.
Artillery Shelling Around Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Artillery shelling was reported around Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza, with shrapnel falling in its courtyards.
Injuries in Strike on Home West of Khan Yunis City
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on a home west of Khan Yunis city.
Likud MK Amit Halevi: We Are Unable to Subdue Hamas Now
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Likud MK Amit Halevi saying, “We have been fighting a war for 20 months with failed plans, and Israel is not succeeding in destroying the Hamas movement.”
He added, “In all wars, we knew how to subdue our enemies, but now we are unable to subdue Hamas.” He described this as a “war of deception,” and that “they lied to us about the achievements they made.
Disputes Between Likud MK and Defense Minister Katz
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted sources reporting disputes between Likud MK Amit Halevi and Defense Minister Israel Katz during a Knesset meeting.
Halevi reportedly told the Defense Minister that he “understands nothing” and that there is no plan confirming the possibility of destroying Hamas. Defense Minister Gallant reportedly told Likud members that Halevi had become “like Yair Golan.”
Guterres: Palestinians in Gaza Enduring 'Cruelest Phase'
STATEMENT: UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, affirming that Palestinians in the Strip are facing the most brutal period in this cruel conflict.
Guterres asserted that Palestinians in Gaza are suffering what may be the most brutal phase of this cruel conflict as Israel intensifies its military offensive.
He noted the escalation of the Israeli military assault to horrifying levels of death and destruction.
He also pointed out that of approximately 400 trucks allowed into Gaza via the Kerem Abu Salem crossing, supplies from only 115 trucks were collected.
Guterres stressed that all aid permitted to enter so far represents a mere fraction of what is needed, at a time when the situation demands a massive influx of assistance.
For nearly 80 days, Israel blocked the entry of life-saving international aid into Gaza.
The entire population is facing the risk of famine.
Families are being starved and denied the very basics.
