LIVE BLOG: Massacres and Famine Grip Gaza | Divisions Deepen in Israel over Gaza War – Day 595

STATEMENT: UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, affirming that Palestinians in the Strip are facing the most brutal period in this cruel conflict.

Guterres asserted that Palestinians in Gaza are suffering what may be the most brutal phase of this cruel conflict as Israel intensifies its military offensive.

He noted the escalation of the Israeli military assault to horrifying levels of death and destruction.

He also pointed out that of approximately 400 trucks allowed into Gaza via the Kerem Abu Salem crossing, supplies from only 115 trucks were collected.

Guterres stressed that all aid permitted to enter so far represents a mere fraction of what is needed, at a time when the situation demands a massive influx of assistance.