LIVE BLOG: Massacres Continue in Gaza | Hamas Leader Assassinated in Sidon – Day 536

The death toll from an airstrike on a house in the Manara area southeast of Khan Yunis has risen to 17, as Israel continues to carry out massacres in various areas across the Gaza Strip.
The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, mourned the death of their leader, Hassan Farhat, who was killed by Israel in Sidon, Lebanon, along with his daughter.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,523 Palestinians and injured 114,776 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
AL-JAZEERA: A demonstration took place in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in solidarity with Gaza, which is facing mass atrocities due to the ongoing Israeli occupation war on the region.
Thousands flooded the streets of the Jordanian capital, Amman, to show solidarity with Gaza, demanding an end to the Israeli genocide and occupation.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 4, 2025
Injuries in Israeli Airstrike on Tent in Al-Mawasi Area
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A report from the Gaza correspondent confirmed that several people were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Baptist Hospital: No Space for More Injured Patients
AL-JAZEERA: The medical director of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza has stated that the hospital has no capacity to accommodate more injured patients due to the continuous Israeli airstrikes.
34 Killed in Gaza since Dawn Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 34 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn today, with 28 of them in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.
Gaza Municipality: No Access to Clean Drinking Water
AL-JAZEERA: The Gaza Municipality spokesperson announced that it is unable to provide clean drinking water due to Israeli strikes on its water stations. There is also a lack of fuel to operate the remaining water plants in the Gaza Strip.
عاجل | قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تدمر محطة تحلية المياه الوحيدة في حي التفاح شرقي مدينة غزة.
— أنس الشريف Anas Al-Sharif (@AnasAlSharif0) April 4, 2025
Killed and Injured in Israeli Drone Strike on Gaza's West
AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and severalwere injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle on Al-Nasr Street in western Gaza City. Additional injuries reported from Israeli artillery shelling on Al-Sikka Street in the Shujaiya neighborhood, eastern Gaza City.
Sa'ar: West Bank Is 'Disputed Land'
LE FIGARO: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated in an interview with the French newspaper “Le Figaro” that the West Bank is disputed land for Israel and not occupied territory.
Occupation Arrests Over 100 Palestinians in West Bank
AL-JAZEERA: The Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that Israeli occupation forces arrested more than 100 Palestinians from the West Bank during the past week.
Al-Qassam: We Mourn Leader Hassan Farhat Assassinated by Israel
AL-JAZEERA: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, mourned leader Hassan Farhat, who was assassinated by Israel in Sidon, Lebanon, along with his daughter.
Woman and Child Killed in Shelling of Displaced Persons in Al-Shejaiya
AL-JAZEERA: A woman and her child were martyred in an Israeli artillery strike targeting displaced persons in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.
A woman and her child were martyred in an Israeli artillery strike on displaced persons in Al-Shejaiya, east of Gaza City. #Gaza #AlShejaiya #IsraeliViolence
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 4, 2025
Death Toll Rises to 17 in Khan Yunis Airstrike
AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from an airstrike on a house in the Manara area southeast of Khan Yunis has risen to 17.
Golan Brigade Commander: Ground Operation Aims to Free Captives
ISRAELI MEDIA: A commander in the Golan Brigade stated that the aim of the ground operation in Gaza is to free the captives, even if it does not involve targeting any tunnels or buildings.
18 Killed by Airstrikes on Gaza Since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 18 Palestinians were martyred due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
Pentagon Officials: No Significant Success in Destroying Ansarallah Arsenal
NEW YORK TIMES: Pentagon officials stated that there has been no significant success in destroying the Ansarallah’s vast arsenal.
Israeli Army: Expanding Ground Operations in Northern Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: The spokesperson for the Israeli army stated that they are working to expand their ground operations in northern Gaza.
Baptist Hospital Director: Situation Is Catastrophic and Out of Control
AL-JAZEERA: The director of the Baptist hospital in Gaza stated: “The situation is catastrophic and out of control due to the successive massacres. We call on the authorities to pressure for the opening of crossings to alleviate the pressures on the health system. In northern Gaza, there is only one CT scanner, while we need dozens.”
The director of Gaza's Baptist hospital describes the situation as 'catastrophic' amid ongoing massacres. With only one CT scanner in northern Gaza, the health system is under immense pressure. Urgent calls for opening crossings to provide relief. #Gaza #HealthCrisis
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 4, 2025
Lapid Criticizes Netanyahu's Leadership
ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv reported opposition leader Yair Lapid as saying: “If Netanyahu does not respect the Supreme Court’s decision, we will halt the state until further notice. When we have a catastrophic government, we must do everything to remove it from our lives.”
Israeli Chief of Staff Advocates for Large Ground Assault in Gaza
WALL STREET JOURNAL: Informed sources indicated that the Israeli Chief of Staff desires to decisively eliminate Hamas through a large ground assault and prefers to launch an attack before any political solution is considered.
Who Is Eyal Zamir? Israel’s New Military Leader with Ties to Netanyahu – Profile
11 Killed Due to Bombings in Southern Gaza Early Today
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 11 Palestinians were martyred due to ongoing Israeli bombardments in southern Gaza early today.
