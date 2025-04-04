LIVE BLOG: Massacres Continue in Gaza | Hamas Leader Assassinated in Sidon – Day 536

April 4, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

The death toll from an airstrike on a house in the Manara area southeast of Khan Yunis has risen to 17, as Israel continues to carry out massacres in various areas across the Gaza Strip.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, mourned the death of their leader, Hassan Farhat, who was killed by Israel in Sidon, Lebanon, along with his daughter.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,523 Palestinians and injured 114,776 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Fri, Apr 4, 4:31 PM (Palestine Time)

AL-JAZEERA: A demonstration took place in the Jordanian capital, Amman, in solidarity with Gaza, which is facing mass atrocities due to the ongoing Israeli occupation war on the region.

 

Fri, Apr 4, 4:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Israeli Airstrike on Tent in Al-Mawasi Area

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A report from the Gaza correspondent confirmed that several people were injured in an Israeli airstrike on a tent in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Fri, Apr 4, 3:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Baptist Hospital: No Space for More Injured Patients

AL-JAZEERA: The medical director of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza has stated that the hospital has no capacity to accommodate more injured patients due to the continuous Israeli airstrikes.

Fri, Apr 4, 3:08 PM (Palestine Time)

34 Killed in Gaza since Dawn Today

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 34 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn today, with 28 of them in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Apr 4, 3:08 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Municipality: No Access to Clean Drinking Water

AL-JAZEERA: The Gaza Municipality spokesperson announced that it is unable to provide clean drinking water due to Israeli strikes on its water stations. There is also a lack of fuel to operate the remaining water plants in the Gaza Strip.

Fri, Apr 4, 1:42 PM (Palestine Time)

Killed and Injured in Israeli Drone Strike on Gaza's West

AL-JAZEERA: One Palestinian was killed and severalwere  injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle on Al-Nasr Street in western Gaza City. Additional injuries reported from Israeli artillery shelling on Al-Sikka Street in the Shujaiya neighborhood, eastern Gaza City.

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Roger Waters EXCLUSIVE: "We are RIGHT! Genocide is WRONG!"

🎙 Rock legend, Pink Floyd co-founder, and global justice activist
@rogerwaters
joins the FloodGate podcast for a powerful, no-holds-barred conversation on Gaza, genocide, and global resistance.

He speaks out on why standing with Palestine matters, the fight against censorship, and the role of art in challenging power.

🚨 Don’t miss this exclusive interview with one of the most outspoken voices in the movement.

📢 Watch, share, and subscribe! #RogerWaters #Gaza #Genocide #FreePalestine #FloodGatePodcast

Follow us: http://palestinechronicle.com

Subscribe on Substack: https://substack.com/@palestinechronicle

Follow on X: https://twitter.com/PalestineChron

Subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/PalestineChronicle

Follow on Instagram: / palestinechron

Follow on Facebook: / palestinechronicle

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Sa'ar: West Bank Is 'Disputed Land'

LE FIGARO: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stated in an interview with the French newspaper “Le Figaro” that the West Bank is disputed land for Israel and not occupied territory.

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Arrests Over 100 Palestinians in West Bank

AL-JAZEERA: The Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that Israeli occupation forces arrested more than 100 Palestinians from the West Bank during the past week.

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Al-Qassam: We Mourn Leader Hassan Farhat Assassinated by Israel

AL-JAZEERA: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, mourned leader Hassan Farhat, who was assassinated by Israel in Sidon, Lebanon, along with his daughter.

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Woman and Child Killed in Shelling of Displaced Persons in Al-Shejaiya

AL-JAZEERA: A woman and her child were martyred in an Israeli artillery strike targeting displaced persons in the Al-Shejaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Death Toll Rises to 17 in Khan Yunis Airstrike

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from an airstrike on a house in the Manara area southeast of Khan Yunis has risen to 17.

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Golan Brigade Commander: Ground Operation Aims to Free Captives

ISRAELI MEDIA: A commander in the Golan Brigade stated that the aim of the ground operation in Gaza is to free the captives, even if it does not involve targeting any tunnels or buildings.

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

18 Killed by Airstrikes on Gaza Since Dawn

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 18 Palestinians were martyred due to ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn today.

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Pentagon Officials: No Significant Success in Destroying Ansarallah Arsenal

NEW YORK TIMES: Pentagon officials stated that there has been no significant success in destroying the Ansarallah’s vast arsenal.

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Expanding Ground Operations in Northern Gaza

AL-JAZEERA: The spokesperson for the Israeli army stated that they are working to expand their ground operations in northern Gaza.

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Baptist Hospital Director: Situation Is Catastrophic and Out of Control

AL-JAZEERA: The director of the Baptist hospital in Gaza stated: “The situation is catastrophic and out of control due to the successive massacres. We call on the authorities to pressure for the opening of crossings to alleviate the pressures on the health system. In northern Gaza, there is only one CT scanner, while we need dozens.”

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Lapid Criticizes Netanyahu's Leadership

ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv reported opposition leader Yair Lapid as saying: “If Netanyahu does not respect the Supreme Court’s decision, we will halt the state until further notice. When we have a catastrophic government, we must do everything to remove it from our lives.”

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Chief of Staff Advocates for Large Ground Assault in Gaza

WALL STREET JOURNAL: Informed sources indicated that the Israeli Chief of Staff desires to decisively eliminate Hamas through a large ground assault and prefers to launch an attack before any political solution is considered.

Who Is Eyal Zamir? Israel’s New Military Leader with Ties to Netanyahu – Profile

Fri, Apr 4, 12:55 PM (Palestine Time)

11 Killed Due to Bombings in Southern Gaza Early Today

AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 11 Palestinians were martyred due to ongoing Israeli bombardments in southern Gaza early today.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*