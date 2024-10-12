LIVE BLOG: Israel Shells Jabaliya, Khan Yunis | Hezbollah Bombs Military Bases | Tubas: Pa-Resistance Clash – Day 372

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Several Palestinians were injured as Israeli artillery continued to shell Jabaliya and Khan Yunis, in the northern and southern Gaza Strip respectively.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah bombed several Israeli military bases, including Ramia.

Meanwhile, a young Palestinian man was seriously injured in clashes between resistance fighters and Palestinian Authority forces in the city of Tubas, in the northern West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,126 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,117 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Sat, Oct 12, 9:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Injured in Jabaliya

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There are Injured in Israeli shelling targeting a house in the Al-Faluja area in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Sat, Oct 12, 9:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Raid on Tyre

LEBANESE MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of the town of Al-Haniya in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon

Sat, Oct 12, 9:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Artillery Target Eastern Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the eastern areas of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

