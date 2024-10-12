LIVE BLOG: Israel Shells Jabaliya, Khan Yunis | Hezbollah Bombs Military Bases | Tubas: Pa-Resistance Clash – Day 372

Several Palestinians were injured as Israeli artillery continued to shell Jabaliya and Khan Yunis, in the northern and southern Gaza Strip respectively.
The Lebanese movement Hezbollah bombed several Israeli military bases, including Ramia.
Meanwhile, a young Palestinian man was seriously injured in clashes between resistance fighters and Palestinian Authority forces in the city of Tubas, in the northern West Bank.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry (Gaza), 42,126 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,117 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
Injured in Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: There are Injured in Israeli shelling targeting a house in the Al-Faluja area in Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian mother holds the body of her son slaughtered by the Israeli occupation in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/7cwJU7LP6y
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 12, 2024
Israeli Raid on Tyre
LEBANESE MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the vicinity of the town of Al-Haniya in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon
Israeli Artillery Target Eastern Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the eastern areas of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.
Be the first to comment