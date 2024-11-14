‘Second Line of Defense’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 405

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In the report, the newspaper emphasized that this capability “erodes Israeli resolve” and “will reduce Israel’s demands in negotiations.”

Israeli Army reserve Major General Israel Ziv, who served as the head of the army’s Operations Directorate, warned that “Israel will be operating on limited munitions if a settlement (with Lebanon) is not reached.”

“Winter is approaching, and it’s not in Israel’s interest to get bogged down in Lebanon,” he said.

The Israeli general noted that “Hezbollah is regaining strength, which means Israel’s leverage in any political agreement is dwindling. What Israel could achieve yesterday, it can no longer achieve today or tomorrow.”

Ziv also admitted, “Unless Hezbollah is granted certain concessions or achievements, it will have no interest in a settlement, and we won’t have anyone left to negotiate with,” adding that “(Hezbllah’s new leader) Naim Qassem will not declare surrender—that won’t happen, just as it didn’t happen with Hamas.”

“Israel is paying a heavy price, and the battlefield won’t wait for Trump,” Ziv explained, before concluding that “in three months (by the time Trump is officially inaugurated), any military gains may be lost.”

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation strategic advisor Ayelet Frisch acknowledged that “Hezbollah is recovering over time and still has a considerable stockpile of missiles, a significant portion of which are precision-guided.”

In an interview with Israel’s Channel 12, she stated, “We must work toward a settlement, rather than, as the Defense Minister said, aiming to disarm Hezbollah.”

Commenting on the statement of the Israeli minister Israel Katz, which noted that Tel Aviv seeks to disarm Hezbollah, the Israeli advisor said, “This will not happen, nor will there be any occupation (of Lebanese territories).”

Many in the Israeli media agree with these assessments. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that “Hezbollah has enough missiles to send millions of Israeli settlers to shelters daily.”

It also noted that “Hezbollah’s drones successfully evade (Israeli army) combat helicopters and fighter jets, avoiding interception.”

At the same time, the newspaper underlined that Israeli occupation soldiers are paying a “hefty price” in human casualties while attempting to “break through Hezbollah’s second line of defense, where it has fortified positions, deployed fighters, and studied operational tactics.”

The report noted that “those fortified along the second line of defense in villages have monitored Israeli forces, studied their tactics, and organized Resistance troops in the houses of villages where the Golani Brigade entered yesterday.”

As a result, the report added, “a battle erupted at one site within a group of buildings where Hezbollah ambushed Israeli soldiers. The battle lasted several hours, resulting in the deaths of six soldiers from the 51st Battalion and injuries to several others.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombed enemy forces infiltrating the vicinity of Al-Waha area, north of Gaza City, with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The Islamic Resistance, at 11:50 PM on Wednesday 13-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Sasa settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces between the towns of Houla and Markaba to the east, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba, with a barrage of rockets, and achieved confirmed casualties among their ranks.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Jal al-Alam border post with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a logistical base for the 146th Division in the Israeli enemy army (northeast of the Netiv HaShayara settlement, east of the city of Nahariyya) with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the city of Nahariyya with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the settlement of Yesod HaMa’ala with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Doviv barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Dishon settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Manara settlement, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the settlement of Yir’on and hit its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Ein Yaakov settlement and hit its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces on the outskirts of the town of Odeissah (near Al-Khazzan), with artillery shells.

“The Islamic Resistance at 4:00 pm on Thursday, 11-14-2024, targeted the Stella Maris naval base (a strategic base for naval monitoring and surveillance on the northern coast) 35 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, northwest of Haifa, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Shlomi settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Sa’sa settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Baram settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Yir’on settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Malikiyah settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Kfar Yuval settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Al-Amra area on the southern outskirts of the town of Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted for the second time a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces at the Al-Amra gate on the southern outskirts of the town of Khiam with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted for the second time the settlement of Kfar Yuval with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters of the Air Defense Unit, shot down the Hermes 450 drone with a surface-to-air missile.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters for the second time today, targeted gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Yi’ron with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters launched an aerial attack using attack drones on the Eliakim base (which contains training camps affiliated with the Northern Region Command in the Israeli enemy army), 50 km from the Lebanese-Palestinian border, south of the occupied city of Haifa, and hit its targets accurately.”

(Al-Mayadeen, PC, Israeli Media)