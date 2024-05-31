Deadly Airstrikes in Gaza – Civilians Killed as Israeli Genocide Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Several Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured early on Friday, in a series of airstrikes by Israeli forces in the central Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA cited local sources as reporting multiple casualties after Israeli airstrikes targeted the Al-Bureij refugee camp, in central Gaza, hitting a residential home.

According to eyewitnesses, the bodies of those killed arrived in pieces at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the nearby city of Deir al-Balah.

At least eight civilians, including two children and three women, were killed by an Israeli airstrike on a house belonging to the Al-Sous family in Al-Bureij.

Additionally, at least four more casualties occurred when Israeli fighter jets bombed another house belonging to the Al-Hour family in the same camp.

Another airstrike targeted a residence in Block 9 of the Al-Bureij camp, resulting in multiple injuries and fires that engulfed the house and surrounding areas.

Further casualties were reported after Israeli warplanes struck a house in the nearby Nusseirat refugee camp.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE SPOKESMAN: More than a thousand homes were destroyed in the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip, after an Israeli military operation in the area that lasted 20 days. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/JEIXs2L6Ei pic.twitter.com/SQwvGWgR0Z — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 31, 2024

In southern Gaza, Israeli occupation forces conducted violent raids in central Gaza and east of Rafah, resulting in several casualties.

As the intense Israeli bombardment persisted in areas with displaced people, 19 Palestinians were killed in Rafah on Thursday, when the occupation forces targeted a gathering of Palestinians west of the city.

Additionally, Israeli forces launched heavy fire near the new town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, also in southern Gaza.

PALINFO: The three Palestinians killed in Nuseirat were Tariq, Hamza, and Abdul Rahman Darwish, and they worked in the field of humanitarian relief.https://t.co/JEIXs2L6Ei pic.twitter.com/lcKaaLq8oF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 31, 2024

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,224 Palestinians have been killed, and 81,777 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)