Marco Rubio Talks Iran and Gaza with Netanyahu: Here’s What He Said

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirms America’s unwavering support for Israel and addresses key regional issues in a call with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed his country’s “steadfast support” for Israel during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, just days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

According to a statement issued by the State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, Rubio emphasized that maintaining “the United States’ steadfast support for Israel is a top priority for President Trump”.

The statement also reported that Rubio “congratulated the Prime Minister on Israel’s successes against Hamas and Hezbollah”, also pledging to “work tirelessly to help free all remaining hostages held in Gaza”.

Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) has been confirmed as Secretary of State and has officially resigned his U.S. Senate seat. He has collected >$1 million from the Israel lobby. https://t.co/Z491jJQXuz pic.twitter.com/YrXjDOtCXH — AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC) January 21, 2025

Rubio also reportedly “conveyed that he looks forward to addressing the threats posed by Iran and pursuing opportunities for peace.”

This conversation follows a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, initiated on Sunday.

The deal includes a prisoner exchange and aims to end 15 months of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

Rubio, a Cuban-born Republican known for his strong support for Israel, has previously described Palestinians in hostile terms, drawing criticism from Palestinian advocates.

According to the platform Track AIPAC – WHCH provides in-depth analysis and insights into the influence of the Israel lobby on US democracy – Rubio received over one million dollars from the pro-Israel lobby, including AIPAC, NORPAC, US Israel PAC, and Citizens Organized PAC.

Last week, Rubio stated in a Senate confirmation hearing that the US should revoke the visas of any “supporter of Hamas” in the country, claiming that this measure was “common sense.”

“If you apply for a visa to come into the United States and in the process of being looked at, it comes to light you’re a supporter of Hamas, we wouldn’t let you in,” he reportedly said.

“Now that you got the visa and (are) inside the US and we realize you’re a supporter, we should remove your visa. If you could not come in because you’re a supporter of Hamas, you should not be able to stay. That’s how I view it,” Rubio added.

(The Palestine Chronicle)