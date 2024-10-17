Megadonor – Israeli-American Billionaire Gives Trump $95m for US Presidential Campaign

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli-American billionaire Miriam Adelson has spent $95 million on her political action committee (PAC) supporting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, according to the latest data from the US Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The data showed that Adelson made four payments to her super PAC supporting Trump in July, August and September, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported.

A passionate Jewish Zionist and a supporter of illegal Israeli settlements — here's a look at billionaire Israeli-American physician Miriam Adelson, who has so far dumped $100 million into Trump’s 2024 election campaign 🚨🚨

pic.twitter.com/kbUATla1hi — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) October 16, 2024

The report said the total amount paid by the Israeli-American billionaire to the committee since the beginning of this year amounted to $100 million, citing Al Jazeera.net.

This super PAC, known as Preserve America, is one of the major political action committees (so-called super PACs) that have the right to raise unlimited amounts of money and spend it independently to support campaigns and political figures without directly funding politicians and parties.

The huge sums of money that Adelson has spent makes her one of Trump’s biggest donors this election season, according to Politico.

‘Bankrolling Pro-Trump Groups’

“She is one of several billionaires bankrolling pro-Trump groups that have emerged as major spenders in the past few months in the face of Trump’s fundraising deficit with Vice President Kamala Harris,” the Politico report added.

The legal max a person can donate to a candidate is $3300. But, when billionaires like Miriam Adelson exploit our broken campaign finance laws to donate $100 million to a candidate, we’re no longer a democracy and it’s no longer an election — it’s an oligarchy and an auction. pic.twitter.com/p3FtTnaK7p — Melanie D'Arrigo (@DarrigoMelanie) October 15, 2024

Adelson is a physician, businesswoman, and the widow of American billionaire Sheldon Adelson, who founded a chain of casinos and owned the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom.

He was a major donor who helped take Trump to the White House in 2016, and supported his decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem. Adelson was also a major supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

‘Righteous War in Gaza’

In a speech given in Texas earlier this year, Adelson said that since October 7, “Israelis have been waging a righteous war in Gaza to ensure Oct. 7 never recurs.”

“We will win, of course. We have no choice. And, of course: God is on our side,” she added.

In 2018, Trump awarded the couple the Presidential Medal of Freedom – the highest civilian award in the US – after they donated $ 133 million to Republican candidates during the presidential campaign.

“If Trump wins, Adelson could once again be instrumental in shaping American policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the Times of Israel reported.

The paper said that the couple was “influential in Trump’s monumental direction to move the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the country’s capital city of Jerusalem in 2017.”

(PC, MEMO)