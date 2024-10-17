‘Catastrophic Development’ – Russia Warns Israel against Attack on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Russia has warned Israel against even a hypothetical possibility of an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov saying it would be catastrophic, the state news agency TASS reported on Thursday.

“We have repeatedly warned and continue to warn and caution (Israel) against even hypothetically considering the possibility of an attack on (Iran’s) nuclear facilities and nuclear infrastructure,” the senior diplomat was quoted as telling reporters.

“This would be a catastrophic development and a complete rejection of the existing postulates in the sphere of nuclear security,” he added.

Israeli media have reported that the military was planning a “major and severe retaliation” against Iran after it launched a ballistic missile attack on October 1, striking dozens of targets.

‘Exercise Restraint’

The attacks were in retaliation for the assassinations of top Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC officials, including Ismail Haniyeh and Hassan Nasrallah.

Ryabkov told TASS a few days ago that Moscow was “closely and anxiously following the events” in the Middle East and said “the risk of a large-scale conflict is indeed high.”

“The tendency to escalate into a full-scale conflict is a real danger. We call on all parties to exercise restraint. We are in intensive dialogue with the countries of the region. And once again – a major war can be avoided, but everyone must show restraint,” the Deputy Minister said.

‘Preparing to Strike’

In a report on October 5, Israeli Army Radio cited a military source as saying that “the army is spending most of its time preparing for this strike,” emphasizing that Israel’s response to Tehran will be forceful.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and other former officials have urged Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to strike Iranian oil and nuclear sites.

Former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett urged Israel to strike Iran’s nuclear sites.

Bennet called it “a once-in-a-lifetime window of opportunity,” in a Hebrew video statement posted online, the Times of Israel reported.

He also posted on X: “If not now, when? NOW is the time to strike Iran’s nuclear facilities and regime.”

On October 11, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at a press briefing in Laos that carrying out threats to strike Tehran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in response to an Iranian missile attack on Israel would be a very serious provocation, TASS reported.

