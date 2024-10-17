‘Futile Aggression’ – Yemeni Army Source Says US Use of B-2 Bombers Reflects Panic

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A senior Yemeni military source has said that the US government’s use of the B-2 Spirit stealth bombers in its latest attack on the country reflects its panic over the potential loss of aircraft in Yemeni airspace.

“Yemen will not stop; it will continue to support Gaza and Lebanon, and the escalation will have catastrophic consequences for the Americans, the British, and their allies, and we believe they are aware of this,” the source told Al-Mayadeen.

The source further said that the British and American weapons and aircraft used to strike locations in Yemen, including Sanaa and Saada, on Wednesday would not be able to neutralize the Yemeni army’s strategic capabilities, which are constantly being developed and enhanced.

US long-range B-2 stealth bombers launched air strikes targeting underground bunkers used by Yemen's Houthis, officials say. Yousef Mawry has more from Sanaa pic.twitter.com/twOOYh7uKS — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) October 17, 2024

According to Al-Mayadeen, the airstrikes on Thursday did not target weapon depots or affect the military’s arsenal in terms of quantity and quality, rather the attack “targeted mountains, a small communication network in Saada, and empty camps.”

‘Underground Weapons Storage’ – Lloyd Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, meanwhile, claimed the military “conducted precision strikes against five hardened underground weapons storage locations.”

“This was a unique demonstration of the United States’ ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified,” Austin said in a statement. “The employment of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrate U.S. global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere.”

U.S. Central Command Conducts Multiple Strikes on Underground Iran-Backed Houthi Weapons Facilities pic.twitter.com/6YjQRVFvSD — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 17, 2024

The Yemeni military source told Al-Mayadeen that “these strikes came after a painful blow received by the American enemy in the Red Sea, following the targeting of its commercial ships with missiles and drones that accurately hit their targets.”

Austin said that he authorized the targeted strikes “at the direction of President (Joe) Biden” to “further degrade the Houthis’ capability to continue their destabilizing behavior and to protect and defend U.S. forces and personnel in one of the world’s most critical waterways.”

The military source further said that “the American and British failure to protect the (Israeli) entity is evident, and they resort to targeting Yemen unsuccessfully. It is clear that their assessment and calculations are incorrect, and their aggression against Yemen is futile.”

According to US CENTCOM, the US Air Force and Navy were part of the military operation.

‘New Aggression’ – Ansarallah

The attack marked the first time the US had used the stealth bombers in what it called “Houthi” targets in Yemen.

“The B-2 is a much larger platform than the fighter jets that have been used so far to target Houthi facilities and weapons, capable of carrying a far heavier load of bombs,” CNN reported.

Most expensive weapons against the most poor nations. Who is paying for this? Arabs ?? Because America does nothing free!! U.S. B-2 stealth bombers conducted airstrikes targeting underground bunkers used by Yemen’s Houthis – US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin pic.twitter.com/cvD8cA2CUB — Dr Tariq Tramboo (@tariqtramboo) October 17, 2024

Yemen’s Ansarallah group called the attack “a new aggression” against Yemen.

“The U.S. airstrikes are a cowardly act of aggression against Yemen and a blatant violation of Yemeni sovereignty, as well as a flagrant breach of all international laws, norms, and treaties,” the movement’s Political Bureau said in a statement on Thursday.

The airstrikes “will not deter Yemen from continuing its support and assistance to Gaza and Lebanon in confronting Israeli arrogance backed by the U.S,” the statement said.

“The Yemeni people will not abandon Palestine and the Palestinian cause, as this is a principle of faith, ethics, and humanity,” it added.

The deployment of the strategic bomber comes as the Yemeni Armed Forces’ Air Defense Force has downed at least 11 MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft systems (UASs) over the past year, reported Al-Mayadeen, adding that Yemeni air defenses have also constituted a threat to US-UK fighter aircraft.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)