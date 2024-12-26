‘Message to Abbas’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 447

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Quds Brigades and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades jointly bombed an Israeli military command center in Netzarim, while urging the Palestinian Authority to halt its crackdown on resistance groups in the West Bank.

On Thursday, the military wings of two Palestinian Resistance groups, the Al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades of Fatah, released a video showing their joint attack on an Israeli military command and control center located along the Netzarim axis in Gaza.

The released footage, which spans over several minutes, includes images of both the operation’s meticulous planning and its execution. Fighters are seen preparing their operation inside a room adorned with portraits of prominent Palestinian figures, including the late President Yasser Arafat and Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, the founder of Hamas.

The attack itself occurred in two phases, one in the morning and another in the evening, according to the footage.

The video also features scenes of an Israeli quadcopter intelligence drone that was reportedly shot down by the Al-Quds Brigades in coordination with the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades during an operation in the northern-central region of Gaza.

Before the operation, a fighter from the Al-Quds Brigades issued a direct appeal to all Palestinian factions in the West Bank, calling for unity in the fight against Israeli occupation. The fighter emphasized that the Resistance aims to prevent Israel from isolating any particular Palestinian group and urged Fatah fighters to continue their efforts alongside other Resistance groups.

An additional statement from an Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades fighter echoed similar sentiments. He called on the Palestinian security apparatus to reconsider its stance and halt its attacks on Resistance fighters, particularly in the West Bank’s Jenin refugee camp. The fighter criticized the PA’s actions as “political suicide,” reaffirming the commitment of the Al-Aqsa Brigades to the Palestinian national project.

On Thursday, the military wings of two Palestinian Resistance groups, the Al-Quds Brigades of Islamic Jihad and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades of Fatah, released a video showing their joint attack on an Israeli military command and control center located along the Netzarim axis in… pic.twitter.com/a9d5ZgfUEH — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 26, 2024

This attack is part of a broader escalation of Resistance throughout Gaza. On Wednesday, the Al-Quds Brigades reported launching rockets at an Israeli command center west of Netzarim and capturing an Israeli quadcopter drone.

In recent days, the Resistance’s military activities have intensified across the Strip.

Earlier on Thursday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for an attack that targeted Israeli soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip. A bomb detonated near a group of seven Israeli soldiers in the Jabaliya refugee camp, leaving several casualties, both dead and injured. Hamas also reported targeting a “Zionist engineering unit” with an anti-tank weapon as it advanced towards the camp.

Israeli Army Radio confirmed the death of an army major in the Netzarim area on Thursday, attributed to sniper fire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades have continued their sniper and ambush operations, including a recent attack on an elite Israeli Kfir Brigade, where three Israeli soldiers were killed and three others wounded.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance forces in Gaza.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen sniping an Israeli soldier east of Jabaliya, in northern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/Ni70NBOFJq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 25, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

Our fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Shawath bomb near Ali Mosque, south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

Our fighters targeted an Israeli infantry force of seven soldiers in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip with a highly explosive device, killing and wounding its members.

Qassam fighters were able to engage a Zionist infantry force at point-blank range, killing and wounding them near Ali Mosque, south of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

WATCH: Scenes from the bombing of a command and control site belonging to the enemy army in the Netzarim axis, and the control of a reconnaissance plane while carrying out intelligence missions in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)