Israel Launches Major Offensive in Yemen – Strikes on Sanaa Airport, Hodeidah Port

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Army Radio, citing a military source, said that the strikes in Sanaa and Hodeidah were part of a broader campaign and that they marked the beginning of a continued offensive against the Ansarallah.

Israel launched a major offensive on Yemen on Thursday, targeting Sanaa International Airport and the port of Hodeidah. Israeli media reported that the Israeli military has heightened its alert status, anticipating potential retaliation from the Yemeni group Ansarallah.

Yemeni media reported that at least three people were killed and 11 others were injured in the airstrikes.

The group’s spokesperson, Mohammed Abdul Salam, condemned the attacks on Sanaa Airport and other civilian infrastructure, calling them “a Zionist crime against all the Yemeni people.”

“If the enemy believes these actions will deter Yemen from supporting Gaza, they are mistaken. Yemen will not abandon its principles,” he stated.

🚨 Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on Yemen, targeting Sanaa airport and Al-Hudaydah port, amid escalating regional tensions over Gaza The attacks coincided with a speech by Houthi leader Abdel-Malik al-Houthi https://t.co/j45j9c3DFB pic.twitter.com/LUZ6GWyn8L — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) December 26, 2024

The Israeli news website Walla reported that dozens of Israeli aircraft participated in the operation, while Channel 14 said that the strikes rendered Sanaa International Airport inoperable by destroying its control tower.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) confirmed that the raids targeted Sanaa Airport, Hodeidah Port, and energy and oil facilities. It also noted that this was Israel’s fourth solo operation in Yemen and that the United States had been informed beforehand.

Channel 13 quoted an Israeli source as saying that “if the Houthis (Ansarallah – PC) don’t understand by force, they will be made to understand by more force.”

The escalation comes as the Yemeni Ansarallah continues to express solidarity with Gaza amidst the ongoing Israeli genocidal war on the Strip.

The Yemeni movement has launched missile and drone strikes on Israeli targets, including cargo ships in the Red Sea and Tel Aviv.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,399 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,940 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

