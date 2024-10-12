Israeli Forces Fail to Advance in Southern Lebanon, Face Heavy Losses – Hezbollah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Hezbollah Operations Room said in a statement on Friday that the Israeli occupation forces have failed to gain control over the hills in southern Lebanon they have been attempting to advance on.

According to the statement, the Israeli forces have only managed to reach a few houses on the outskirts of border villages for photo opportunities.

Hezbollah declared that military command centers and houses coordinating operations within Lebanon, from settlements in northern Israel, are now legitimate targets for their fighters.

The statement highlighted the Israeli army’s significant setbacks and the fierce resistance it has encountered while trying to push toward southern Lebanese border villages near occupied Palestine in the eastern sector.

“After the resounding failure and heroic resistance faced and still being faced by the Israeli enemy army in its attempts to advance toward the southern border villages with occupied Palestine in the eastern sector, it attempted over the past two days to establish new lines of advance in the western sector from the directions of Ras Al-Naqoura and Jal Al-Alam toward Al-Mashrifa and Al-Labouneh, trying to benefit from terrain it believes will aid its progress,” the statement said.

Before attempting to advance on these new routes, the Israeli Air Force conducted dozens of airstrikes, backed by heavy artillery fire from both land and sea, targeting the towns of Dahra, Alma al-Shaab, and Naqoura.

Early Tuesday morning, an Israeli force attempted to advance from Ras al-Naqoura towards the border area of Labouneh, aiming to reach and establish a position at the UNIFIL center there. However, Hezbollah fighters successfully repelled the attack with appropriate weaponry, forcing the Israelis to retreat.

“On Wednesday, the Israeli enemy army repeated its attempts to advance toward Al-Labouneh Israeli three times, and in every attempt, the fighters confronted them with rockets, artillery shells, and guided missiles, forcing them to retreat, inflicting heavy losses on the soldiers,” Hezbollah said.

Another attempt by Israel was repeated on Thursday, but “as soon as the tank entered Hezbollah’s range, it was struck by a guided missile, which destroyed the tank, set it ablaze, and killed the crew members while injuring the soldiers taking cover nearby,” according to the statement.

“Repeated attempts by Israeli forces to retrieve their casualties were thwarted by Hezbollah fighters, who forced them to withdraw each time,” it added.

The group also said that “after several days of declaring the start of the so-called ground maneuver in southern Lebanon, the Israeli enemy army has been unable to display its tanks and military vehicles to the Lebanese side for fear of being targeted, positioning them instead in concealed locations, though they are still being targeted with missiles and artillery shells, suffering heavy losses.”

Hezbollah also revealed that “the Israeli enemy army is using settler homes in some settlements in northern occupied Palestine as gathering points for its officers and soldiers”.

Therefore, “these homes and military bases are targets for the Islamic Resistance’s missile and air forces, and we warn settlers to stay away from these military gatherings for their safety until further notice.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)