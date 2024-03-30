Negotiations to Resume – Palestinian Resistance Sets Conditions, Netanyahu Faces Challenges

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas are set to resume, with the Palestinian Resistance demanding specific conditions and Israeli calling for Netanyahu’s ouster.

An Israeli delegation will head to Cairo on Sunday to resume indirect negotiations with the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas movement, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that a delegation including representatives of the Israeli intelligence agencies Mossad and Shin Bet will arrive in Cairo on Sunday to discuss a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas.

Citing a security source, the Egyptian Cairo News Channel confirmed that the truce talks between Hamas and Israel will resume on Sunday.

Four Conditions

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad said in a statement on Friday that the success of any indirect negotiations with Israel depends on four “fundamental determinants”.

The statement came following a meeting between the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh and the Islamic Jihad Secretary-General, Ziad al-Nakhalah, in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

The four conditions, which were conveyed by Hamas through its Telegram channel are: “a complete halt of the aggression, full withdrawal of the occupation from the entire Gaza Strip, the return of displaced people, the entry of aid and necessities for our people and those in the Strip, along with a prisoner exchange.”

The Palestinian people are “in an open and direct confrontation with this occupation across all Palestinian land,” the statement read, calling for “escalating resistance in all its forms across all arenas.”

Netanyahu is an Obstacle

While indirect negotiations are about to resume, protests broke out in Tel Aviv on Saturday, calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s resignation and early election.

“Thousands of Israelis are demonstrating in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv and demanding the overthrow of Netanyahu’s government,” according to Al-Jazeera.

In a press release, families of Israeli captives currently held in Gaza accused Netanyahu of being the main obstacle to a potential prisoner exchange deal.

Netanyahu’s popularity continues to decline, according to a recent opinion poll published by the Israeli newspaper Maariv on Friday.

According to the poll, 45 percent of Israelis prefer Benny Gantz, leader of the National Unity Party and current member of the War Cabinet, as prime minister, while only 38% percent think Netanyahu is still suitable for his position.

The survey also highlights a consistent decline in the Likud Party’s popularity, led by Netanyahu, similar to previous polls conducted after October 7.

The opinion poll showed the group supporting Netanyahu would win 46 seats, while the group against him would win 64 seats.

(The Palestine Chronicle)