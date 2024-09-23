Netanyahu Delays UN Trip Again – Expected to Address UNGA Session on Friday

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The delay follows intensive airstrikes launched by Tel Aviv on Lebanon since Monday morning, killing more than 100 people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has postponed his departure to New York for the second time amidst an increased escalation with the Hezbollah movement in Lebanon.

Originally scheduled to leave on Monday, Netanyahu’s trip was delayed by a day and has now been rescheduled for Wednesday, according to Israel’s Army Radio, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

The premier is expected to address the 79th session of the UN General Assembly on Friday.

The broadcaster said that should the security situation with Lebanon deteriorate further during his stay, Netanyahu will return to Israel immediately after his speech, instead of Saturday evening as initially planned.

If Netanyahu does not travel, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, or Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon were expected to deliver the speech on his behalf, according to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Over 200 Killed

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli raids resulted in 274 killed and 1,024 wounded.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant described the current situation as a “new phase in the fighting” in southern Lebanon and urged Israelis to remain calm in the coming days.

The ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel escalated last week after a series of cyber-terror attacks carried out by Israel across Lebanon, which left 37 dead and thousands of injured.

An airstrike on Friday targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut resulted in 45 deaths, including children, women, and senior Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Aqil, as well as 68 injuries.

On Sunday, Hezbollah launched a massive and long operation, codenamed ‘Open Account’, reaching, with its missiles, military sites in Haifa for the first time since the confrontations began.

‘Arrest Netanyahu’

Meanwhile, organizations such as CodePink and the Answer Coalition have called for Netanyahu to be arrested “for genocide and crimes against humanity.”

ARREST NETANYAHU! On September 26, Benjamin Netanyahu is slated to come to New York and speak on the floor of the United Nations. The people of New York won't let a war criminal carrying out a genocide against the Palestinian people peacefully walk the streets freely. We… pic.twitter.com/sDjHnlXcqf — CODEPINK (@codepink) September 18, 2024

“The People of New York won’t let a war criminal carrying out a genocide against the Palestinian people peacefully walk the streets freely,” the group said.

A rally is scheduled on Thursday in New York, and a protest march is expected to proceed to the United Nations.

(PC, Anadolu)