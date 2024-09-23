‘Go to Jordan’ – Jewish Settlers Intensify Campaign to Force Palestinians Out of West Bank 

“You do not exist in the land of our ancient ancestors… Go to Jordan before our holy army wakes up.”

The Israeli Promised Land settler association has intensified its campaign to displace Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to neighbouring Jordan, distributing thousands of posters and flyers demanding that the residents should leave, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported.

“The road is safe for you now to leave,” one of the posters states, along with a map showing the “right route” to make the journey from Nablus and Ramallah, for example, to Salt or Ajloun in the Hashemite Kingdom, the report said.

Another poster map included a gathering place for residents of Jenin, stating that they should, “Leave safely to the city of Irbid in northern Jordan” through a “specific route” that is “guaranteed and safe”, to “protect their families before the promised day.”

This “promised day” implies that something bad will happen to those who ignore the “safe” routes, the report added.

“Hurry to Karak before the promised day,” Palestinians in Hebron (Al Khalil) were told. “You do not exist in the land of our ancient ancestors… Go to Jordan before our holy army wakes up.”

‘All Our Land’ – Smotrich

The propaganda posters also included the infamous map used by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and a message in Arabic and Hebrew that said, “It is all our land and we decide where you will move.”

Such extremist rhetoric is not new, the MEMO report pointed out, but the latest campaign across the occupied West Bank last week led to the Jordanian Embassy in Tel Aviv addressing the issue officially in correspondence with Israel.

Jordan, the report said, demanded that the Israeli government should clarify its position on the fact that settler associations which receive support and finance from the Israeli military print and publish such leaflets and posters.

Jordanian officials say that such settler activities are funded and supported by two ministers in the government, Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Israel has not responded to the Jordanian demand for clarification, the report added.

UN Resolution

Jewish settlements across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are illegal under international law.

Last Wednesday, the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution demanding an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine within the next twelve months.

The resolution, spearheaded by Palestine, demands that “Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility and do so no later than 12 months from the adoption of the present resolution.”

It backed an advisory opinion issued by the ICJ in July that Israel’s continued presence in occupied Palestine is unlawful and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible.”

