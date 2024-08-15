‘Netanyahu Led Israel into Disaster Twice’ – Former PM Ehud Barak

By Romana Rubeo

Barak has consistently criticized Netanyahu’s policies over the last ten months, particularly his handling of the war in Gaza, negotiation deals, and relations with Washington.

Israeli Army Radio quoted on Wednesday former Prime Minister Ehud Barak as stating that Benjamin Netanyahu has led Israel into disaster twice: first on October 7, and then again through what he described as the most poorly managed war in history.

“I expect the negotiating team to demand that Netanyahu present decisions to the cabinet, as this is how the system is structured in Israel,” Barak reportedly said.

The former Israeli prime minister also said that Netanyahu cannot make all the decisions on his own. “He is not authorized to do so. If he continues to refuse, I anticipate that they will address the public directly,” Barak said to Israeli Army Radio, according to Al-Jazeera.

Most Dangerous Crisis

Last June, in an article for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Barak wrote that Israel is “the most serious and dangerous crisis in the country’s history” and that cannot “afford any more mistakes.”

“We need to immediately replace this failed government by setting an agreed date for elections, or, alternatively, by holding a constructive no-confidence vote,” he wrote, warning against the possibility of having to fight on multiple fronts.

“We will still be in Gaza, with no clear victory, while also being in an all-out war with Hezbollah in the north, a third intifada in the West Bank, conflicts with the Houthis in Yemen and Iraqi militias in the Golan Heights and, of course, conflict with Iran itself, which has already shown through April’s missile attack that it is willing to act against us directly,” Barak also wrote.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,005 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)