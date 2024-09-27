‘Support Ongoing Military Efforts’ – US Grants Israel $8.7 Billion in Military Aid

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Tel Aviv has secured the package “to support its ongoing military efforts and to maintain a qualitative military edge in the region.”

Israel announced on Thursday that it is ready to collect $8.7 billion in military aid from the United States.

The US military aid package to Israel comes amidst a genocide in Gaza and the fifth day of an Israeli unprecedented escalation on Lebanon.

According to a statement by Israel’s defense ministry quoted by the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel, Tel Aviv has secured the package “to support its ongoing military efforts and to maintain a qualitative military edge in the region.”

“The package comprises $3.5 billion for essential wartime procurement, which has already been transferred to the IMoD (Israeli Ministry of Defense), and $5.2 billion designated for air defense systems, including the Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and an advanced laser system,” Anadolu news agency reported quoting the statement.

The military aid package deal was sealed following negotiations at the Pentagon between American officials including acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Amanda Dory and the Israeli Defense Ministry’s director general, Eyal Zamir, according to the statement.

Israel’s defense ministry stated that the deal accentuates the “strong and enduring strategic partnership between Israel and the United States and the ironclad commitment to Israel’s security,” chiefly to address “regional security threats from Iran and Iranian-backed terror groups,” The Times of Israel said.

US Military Aid to Israel

Despite recent polls, indicating that more than half of Americans stand in favor of halting military aid to Israel, the US administration remains committed to providing substantial military aid to Israel.

In her first interview as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, United States Vice President Kamala Harris firmly rejected last month the idea of an American arms embargo on Israel as it continues its ten-month genocide on Gaza.

In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Dana Bash, Harris voiced her unshakable support of Israel and its ability to defend itself.

“I’m unequivocal and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself, and that’s not going to change,” the vice president told CNN.

Pushed on whether she would back any change from President Joe Biden’s policy regarding military assistance to Israel, Harris replied with a simple “No.”

While acknowledging that “far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed,” in reference to the official number of 40,000 plus victims in Gaza, Harris nevertheless upheld Israel’s right to defend itself.

CAIR, America’s largest Muslim civil rights organization, repeatedly called on the Biden administration to impose an arms embargo on Israel as it launched attacks on Lebanon “using American weapons that have already killed hundreds, including women and children.”

(PC, Anadolu)