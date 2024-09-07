GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Beit Lahia | Rockets from Lebanon | West Bank Raids Continue – Day 337

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 33 Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli artillery shelling of the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip. Residents of the Hula Valley towns were advised to stay near protected areas for fear of renewed shelling and drone infiltration after the Israeli army monitored the launch of at least 30 rockets from Lebanon. The Israeli army continued to storm several villages, towns and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,878 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,454 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, September 7, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: Residents of the Hula Valley towns should stay near protected areas for fear of renewed shelling and drone infiltration.

LAPID: We must make a deal and end the war.

CNN: Obstacles to negotiations over Gaza have raised White House doubts about the end of the war before the end of Biden’s presidency. It is not clear what effect the arms embargo on Israel would have on the behavior of a government that includes Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.

Saturday, September 7, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Hadab Yaroun site with artillery shells.

ISRAELI HOME FRONT: Sirens were sounding in Eyelet Hashahar in Upper Galilee due to the suspected infiltration of a drone.

NABLUS GOVERNOR (to Al-Jazeera): The autopsy of the American-Turkish activist confirmed that she was killed by an Israeli sniper.

This is a sequence of the events that led to the death of Aysenur Ezgi, according to eyewitnesses’ accounts conveyed to the Palestine Chronicle reporter in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/5V9L1KmUfP — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 6, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of two martyrs were recovered after an Israeli bombardment on the Araba area, north of Rafah city.

Saturday, September 7, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli raid on the Al-Hasayna area, west of the Al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Injured in an Israeli raid on a group of Palestinians west of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

FORMER HEAD OF SIN BET: Israel is not qualified for long wars and this war should have ended a long time ago.

Saturday, September 7, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: The number of people injured in the Israeli artillery shelling of the Beit Lahia project in the northern Gaza Strip has risen to 33 Palestinians.

Saturday, September 7, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We monitored the launch of about 30 rockets.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed the Mount Neria base with Katyusha rockets in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in the Ras al-Naqoura and Western Galilee areas after a suspected drone infiltration from Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Intermittent artillery shelling targeted the vicinity of the electricity company north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A Palestinian woman mourns her brother, who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of Al-Bureij refugee camp last night. pic.twitter.com/jALTbh86SN — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 7, 2024

Saturday, September 7, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are currently sounding “in the vicinity of Mount Meron and Matat in the Western Galilee, northern Israel.”

Saturday, September 7, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation artillery is renewing its shelling of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Saturday, September 7, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several people were killed and wounded as a result of the Israeli bombardment of a residential apartment in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, September 7, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The occupation forces stormed the town of Beitunia, west of Ramallah, and Baqa al-Hatab, east of Qalqilya, in the West Bank.”

Saturday, September 7, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Samou, south of Hebron, and raided citizens’ homes.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA. Several Palestinians, including children, were killed as a result of an Israeli bombardment of a house in the Al-Nasr area, west of Gaza City.

ISM: Israel deliberately targeted and killed Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi.

(The Palestine Chronicle)