New Explosions Rock Southern Beirut, Multiple Lebanese Regions amid Major Terror Attack – BREAKING

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Explosions were heard in the southern suburbs of Beirut and several Lebanese regions, just a day after attacks targeted thousands of Lebanese citizens through wireless communication devices.

According to the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen, the recent explosions focused on wireless communication equipment across various areas of Lebanon.

Reuters news agency reported, citing both a security source and an eyewitness, that the devices involved in Wednesday’s explosions were portable radios, unlike the pagers that were attacked the previous day.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the devices, apparently ICOM V82s, detonated, and “due to the devices containing highly flammable lithium batteries, the explosions were severe.”

“The explosions caused massive fires in cars, motorcycles, apartments, and stores all over Lebanon,” the report added.

Wireless devices exploded during a funeral procession in Lebanon. https://t.co/7k4y2kmYDo pic.twitter.com/OalVaCWj7J — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 18, 2024

According to initial estimates reported by Al-Mayadeen were killed and dozens injured in the new attack.

The US-based news website Axios, citing two informed sources, said that this is “a second wave of an intelligence operation that started on Tuesday”.

“The walkie-talkies were booby-trapped in advance by Israeli intelligence services and then delivered to Hezbollah as part of the militia’s emergency communications system, which was supposed to be used during a war with Israel, the sources said,” according to Axios.

Media reports indicated that these new explosions coincided with the funeral of the son of a Hezbollah parliamentarian. It was noted that some of the affected radios were located in residential homes.

In response, the Lebanese Army Command issued a warning, advising people to avoid gathering in areas impacted by the security incidents to allow medical teams to reach the wounded.

New explosions of wireless communication devices were reported in several Lebanese regions. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/7k4y2knwsW pic.twitter.com/gDkVNlHIhs — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 18, 2024

Resistance Continues

During the funeral of several individuals killed in the explosions, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, reaffirmed that the group’s resilience remains unshaken.

He stated that Hezbollah’s adversaries fail to understand the depth of the resistance, which is rooted in a culture of sacrifice and perseverance.

He emphasized that the fight would continue, with the wounded returning to the battlefield once recovered.

Major Attack

Thousands of Lebanese citizens were injured on Tuesday when their portable pager communication devices unexpectedly detonated.

The explosions, which occurred across several areas including South Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, killed at least 12 people, including two children.

The Lebanese Health Ministry stated on Wednesday that between 2,750 and 2,800 wounded people arrived at hospitals within half an hour.

The number of serious injuries reached about 300 while 460 surgeries have been performed so far, mostly on the eyes and face.

(The Palestine Chronicle)