‘Mass Killing’ – World Leaders Condemn Israel’s Terror Attack in Lebanon

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“I consider this situation extremely worrying. I can only condemn these attacks”. – Josep Borrell, EU Foreign Policy Chief

Israel’s terror attack on Lebanon on Tuesday in which pager devices were blown up, killing at least 12 people and injuring close to 3,000 has been condemned by some world leaders.

‘Indiscriminate Collateral Damage’ – EU

In a statement, Borrell said he had called the Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib who briefed him on the explosion of a high number of electronic devices in many areas across the country.

“Thousands of people were injured – hundreds in critical condition – hospitals are collapsing,” Borrell said, adding that “Even if the attacks seem to have been targeted, they had heavy, indiscriminate collateral damages among civilians: several children are among the victims.”

“I consider this situation extremely worrying. I can only condemn these attacks that endanger the security and stability of Lebanon, and increase the risk of escalation in the region,” the EU chief stated.

“The European Union calls on all stakeholders to avert an all-out war, which would have heavy consequences for the entire region and beyond.”

‘Mass Killing’ – Iran

In a statement, Kanaani condemned the attack calling it a “mass killing.”

“This combined terrorist act, which is, in fact, a form of mass killing, once again clearly proves that the Zionist regime, in addition to committing war crimes and genocide against the Palestinian people, has placed regional and international peace and security in serious jeopardy.

“Accordingly, confronting the regime’s terrorist actions and the threats arising from it is an evident necessity, and the international community must act promptly to combat the impunity of the Zionist criminal officials,” he added.

Kanaani said the attack “contravenes all moral and human principles, international law, especially international humanitarian law, and warrants international criminal prosecution, trial, and punishment.”

‘Brutal Escalation of Violence’ – Belgium

“I strongly condemn the massive terror attack in Lebanon and Syria, which injured thousands of people. A brutal escalation of violence. Silence is not an option. An international investigation is called for. The bloodshed must end,” de Sutter posted on X.

Belgian member of the EU parliament Marc Botenga also said on X: “Why do our governments not condemn as a terrorist attack the detonation of pagers (also used by doctors and nurses) in supermarkets and public places, killing among others a 10-year-old girl and injuring thousands of people?”

‘Extremely Dangerous’ – Turkiye

During his phone conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Erdogan expressed sorrow over the pager attack, the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Erdogan also stated that Israel’s attempts to spread conflicts in the region are extremely dangerous and that efforts to stop Israeli aggression will continue.

‘Dramatic Escalation’ – Guterres

Guterres warned of a “serious risk of dramatic escalation” in Lebanon after the attack, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“I think that what has happened is particularly serious, not only because of the number of victims that it caused, but because of the indications that exist that this was triggered,” Guterres told the reporters.

“Because obviously the logic of making all these devices explode is to do it as a preemptive strike before a major military operation,” he said.

“So as important as the event in itself is the indication that this event confirms that there is a serious risk of a dramatic escalation in Lebanon, and everything must be done to avoid that escalation,” Guterres added.

(PC, Anadolu)