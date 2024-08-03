Short-Range Projectile Killed Haniyeh – IRGC Reveals Results of Investigation, Threatens Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced on Saturday that technical investigations have confirmed the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, was carried out using a 7.5-kilogram projectile.

According to a statement by the IRGC, the operation was meticulously planned and executed by Israel with support from the United States.

“This action was designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America,” the statement reads.

The statement added that the assassination “was carried out by firing a short-range projectile with a warhead of about 7 kilograms, along with a strong explosion, from outside the area of ​​the Haniyeh’s place of accommodation,” the Iranian news agency Mehr reported.

According to the statement, Israel was responsible for the planning and execution of the operation, despite remaining silent on the matter.

It suggested that Tel Aviv aimed to create discord within the Islamic world and among the Resistance front through this assassination, vowing that Tehran would “avenge the blood of Haniyeh” and that “the terrorist Zionist regime would definitely face severe punishment at the appropriate time and place.”

The Assassination

Hamas announced on Wednesday morning that Haniyeh was martyred in a “Zionist raid” targeting his residence in Tehran, a day after he attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

On Thursday, a funeral ceremony was held in Tehran, with a large turnout for the funeral, including both officials and members of the public.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led the funeral prayer for Haying, whom he had previously praised as a “prominent fighter in the Palestinian resistance.”

Haniyeh’s coffin, along with that of his bodyguard Wassim Abu Shaaban, who also died in the attack, was paraded through the streets of Tehran.

Haniyeh’s remains, along with those of his companion, were later transported to Qatar on Thursday evening.

