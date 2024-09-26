‘No External Interference’ – Iranian President, Chinese FM Discuss Middle East’s Future

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iranian President and Chinese Foreign Minister expressed in a meeting in New York the need for peace and stability in the Middle East while expressing objection to foreign interference in the region.

The Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday in which they discussed the situation in the Middle East and bilateral relations.

The meeting, which took place at the place of residence of the Iranian president, was held on the sideline of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

The Iranian president emphasized during the meeting that the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip is being carried out “with the support of countries that claim to be defenders of human rights,” the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Pezeshkian stressed that Israel “does not adhere to any of the legal frameworks and the crimes of this regime are not acceptable to human conscience,” underlining the pivotal Chinese role in condemning and stopping Israeli crimes, IRNA said.

Over the past year, the world has witnessed the true nature of the Israeli regime. We have seen how its leaders commit atrocities, slaughtering over 41,000 innocent people in Gaza in just eleven months. https://t.co/89SxssBoKF — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) September 25, 2024

For his part, Wang described the ongoing genocide in Gaza as “unjust”, saying that it has led to “the killing and displacement of the Palestinian people,” emphasizing that violence is spreading in the region, in reference to Israeli escalation in Lebanon.

The Chinese foreign minister stressed to the Iranian President that “the fate of the region should be determined by its countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran,” expressing his country’s opposition to “external interference in, as well as sanctions on, Iran,” Anadolu news agency reported.

“China will uphold fairness and justice and promote a cease-fire,” Anadolu quoted him as saying.

Wang told the newly-elected Iranian president that China supports “Iran and other regional countries such as Saudi Arabia to continue to improve relations, solve regional security issues through unity and cooperation, and take the destiny of the Middle East into their own hands,” Anadolu also reported.

The Chinese foreign minister confirmed to Pezeshkian that China backs “Arab and Islamic countries to unite and make a stronger voice to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East at an early date.”

He also stressed the need for both countries to join hands to “safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and promote the multi-polarization of the world and the democratization of international relations,” Anadolu said.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York yesterday. pic.twitter.com/J2RPS5KwY2 — Liu Yongfeng (@liupheonix) September 25, 2024

Bilateral Relations

On the topic of bilateral relations, both leaders expressed the need for cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

Pezeshkian reportedly described the existing relations as “deep-rooted and historical.”

“We attach great importance to China and want to deepen and develop cooperation in all fields,” he said as quoted by IRNA.

Pezeshkian expressed his country’s desire to expand cooperation, especially in implementing the cooperation agreement between the two countries, which he said, “will be effective in creating peace and security as well as economic growth and development in the two countries.”

The Iranian president reiterated to the Chinese foreign minister the need for both countries “to strengthen multilateralism” in the world, stating that Iran “would not allow the coercive powers to impose their demands on other nations,” IRNA quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/Yl2xEXnXFJ — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) September 25, 2024

“Our region can become a model for development and progress in the world given its ancient civilization, unique geography, abundant natural resources and dense population,” he added.

For his part, Wang confirmed China’s determination to implement the 25-year cooperation program with Iran.

(Anadolu, IRNA, PC)