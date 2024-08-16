GAZA LIVE BLOG: Hezbollah’s Capabilities Revealed | Massacre in Khan Yunis | Netanyahu to Dismiss Gallant – Day 315

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah published a video titled ‘Our Mountains Are Our Treasures’ showing a missile launch facility called Al-Imad 4. At least 20 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes on several homes in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, over the past few hours. The Israeli newspaper Maariv reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Galant due to increasing tensions between them. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,005 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,401 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Friday, August 16, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: Hezbollah published a video titled “Our Mountains Are Our Treasures” showing a missile launch facility called Al-Imad 4.

Hezbollah military media published a video titled "Our Mountains, Our Treasures." The video shows an underground missile facility named "Imad 4." pic.twitter.com/l6wtOnNq68 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 16, 2024

US AMBASSADOR TO ISRAEL Shocked by settler attack on Palestinians in West Bank yesterday. Settler attacks on Palestinians must stop and the criminals must be punished.

Friday, August 16, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

MAARIV: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after tensions between them reached a boiling point.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted “a building where enemy soldiers were fortified with a suicide plane east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Friday, August 16, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: US President Donald Trump said he would provide Israel with the support it needs to win, stressing, “But I want them to win quickly.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least 20 Palestinians were killed in airstrikes on a number of homes in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, over the past few hours.

TRUMP: “Israel looks small on the map, and I have always thought about how it can be expanded.”

Trump says that Israel looks ‘tiny’ on the map compared to the other countries in the Middle East and explores ways to expand its borders. pic.twitter.com/AiZzdAvaMq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

POLL BY MAARIV: 40% of Israelis say Netanyahu is preferred to head the government, compared to 39% in favor of Gantz.

47% of Israelis oppose the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, compared to 27% who support it.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will become the party’s first force if he returns to politics.

NORWAY: Norway’s support for the Palestinian Authority and the Palestinian people must continue with full force.

The Israeli occupation army announces the bombing of “military targets belonging to Hezbollah in Kfar Kila, Rmeish and Ramya in southern Lebanon.”

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced the bombing of “military targets belonging to Hezbollah in Kfar Kila, Rmeish and Ramya in southern Lebanon.”

Friday, August 16, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targets Al-Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip and Rafah city in the south.

Friday, August 16, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AXIOS: Some progress was made on the first day of the new round of ceasefire negotiations in Gaza.

Friday, August 16, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One person was killed and five others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: One person was killed and five others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/dqaahpYm8p — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 16, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike targeted a house north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing of a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood in central Gaza City killed and wounded scores of Palestinians.

Friday, August 16, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS (citing US official): The mediators concluded a constructive day of discussions on Gaza, and the talks will continue today, Friday.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in towns in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights to warn of the launch of missiles and drones.

REUTERS (citing Pentagon): 40,000 American soldiers are currently in the Middle East, compared to about 34,000 under normal circumstances.

Thursday, August 15, 11:30 pm (GMT+2)

SYRIAN MEDIA: Syrian media reported hearing explosions in the sky of Homs in central Syria.

(The Palestine Chronicle)