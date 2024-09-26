By Palestine Chronicle Staff

An entire family was killed in an airstrike that targeted a house in the town of Shaath in the Baalbek district in eastern Lebanon as the Israeli aggression continues. Five Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Israeli politician Gideo Sa’ar said that reducing airstrikes in Lebanon in recent days is a grave mistake, and that continued and systematic activity is necessary to destroy Hezbollah’s capabilities.

Thursday, September 26, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three Lebanese were killed in Israeli attacks on the town of Aita al-Shaab in the south of the country.

LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY: An entire family was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the town of Shaath in the Baalbek district in eastern Lebanon.

GIDEO NSA’AR: Reducing air strikes in Lebanon in recent days is a grave mistake. Continued and systematic activity is necessary to destroy Hezbollah’s capabilities.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Three Lebanese were killed in Israeli attacks on the town of Aita al-Shaab in the south of the country. LEBANESE NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY: An entire family was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the town of Shaath in the Baalbek…

Thursday, September 26, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE MEDIA: Two Israeli airstrikes targeted the towns of Kfar Tibnit and Kfar Reman in the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The Home Front Command called on the residents of Safed and its surroundings to stay near fortified places.

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Sahmar, Yahmar and Labaya in the western Bekaa Valley, east of Lebanon.

WSJ (citing US official): After talks with the parties, we feel that the time has come to call for a ceasefire in Lebanon.

NYT: Israel and Hezbollah have not yet signed the proposal to stop the fighting.

Several injuries were reported in an Israeli strike on a house belonging to the Al-Sahar family in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/opd16jwJYO pic.twitter.com/OHeVTz9Sj6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 26, 2024

Thursday, September 26, 07:15 am (GMT+2)

UNITED NATIONS (EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell): What is happening in southern Lebanon cannot be viewed in isolation from what is happening in Gaza.

UNITED NATIONS: Joint US-French-European statement in addition to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE calls for an immediate temporary ceasefire in Lebanon.

UNITED NATIONS (Syrian Foreign Minister): Syria considers that the continuation of the barbaric aggression against the Palestinians, Lebanese and Syrians would not have happened without the American support.

AL-MAYADEEN: Martyrs, wounded and missing after the occupation bombed a house in the customs control area, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces withdraw from Jenin city after hours of raid.

