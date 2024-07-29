‘No Tanks Left’ – New Qassam Video Addressed to Lebanese Resistance

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, broadcast a video message that it said was addressed to the Lebanese Resistance.

The video included a montage of destroyed Israeli occupation vehicles and armored vehicles in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The video also included a statement from a previous speech by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant to his soldiers earlier this month, in which he said that the tank coming out of Rafah could reach the Litani.

The statement was made in the context of his threat to the Lebanese Hezbollah Party that Israel is ready to escalate the confrontations in southern Lebanon and northern Israel.

This was followed by accelerated scenes of targeting and detonating Israeli vehicles and tanks in the fighting axes in Rafah, as well as scenes of the withdrawal of destroyed vehicles from the city.

Additionally, the clip also included a message from the Al-Qassam Brigades to the Resistance in Lebanon saying,

“These are Galant armored vehicles coming out of Rafah, and we are sure that you will complete the mission (of destroying more Israeli tanks in Lebanon).”

The clip concluded with a statement by the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah: “You will not have tanks left.”

Al-Qassam Brigades published a video with the following caption: A message to our brothers in the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: “These are Gallant’s armored vehicles leaving Rafah, and we are certain that you will complete the mission.” At the end of the video, a clip from… pic.twitter.com/K4qmVlzeC5 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 29, 2024

On Sunday evening, Israel’s cabinet tasked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Galant with determining how and when to attack Hezbollah over the Majdal Shams incident.

On Saturday, 12 people from the Druze community – most of them children – were killed and about 40 others were injured when a rocket fell on a football stadium in the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of being behind the attack and threatened to retaliate against it.

Hezbollah denied any responsibility for it.

(AJA, PC)