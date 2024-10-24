‘O Lord, Guide My Aim’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 284

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The scene was followed by another where an Israeli soldier fell forward after he was struck by the first bullet of the Palestinian fighter on his first mission.

“O Lord, this is the first sniping operation for me. O Lord, guide my aim.”

This is what a young fighter from Al-Quds Brigades said at the start of a video released today by the Resistance group in northern Gaza, where Palestinian civilians are facing unprecedented extermination at the hands of the Israeli army.

Other scenes follow, including the blowing up of Israeli tanks in the same area.

That matters as it indicates that despite everything underway in that area – the systematic extermination of Palestinians – the Resistance is able to function as usual.

But the words of the sniper matter most, as they teach us two things: One, Palestinian groups are still able to recruit new fighters, and are able to train new snipers, a very specific job that requires exceptional skills. Second, the emotional appeal that the young man has made to God to ‘guide his aim’ speaks of the continued centrality of faith, which propels Palestinians in their existential war against Israel.

That was only one example, however, as Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance continued to fight at all axes, costing the Israeli army unprecedented losses.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Saraya Al-Quds released footage of their fighters targeting a gathering of Israeli vehicles and sniping an Israeli soldier during fierce battles with enemy forces on the northern frontlines of the Gaza Strip.

—

Translation Notes:

Translation Notes:

0:17 – "O Lord, this is the first sniping…

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a D9 military bulldozer with a Shuath explosive device near Al-Fakhoura School in Jabalia Camp, northern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds releases footage of their fighters targeting a gathering of enemy vehicles and sniping an Israeli soldier during fierce battles with enemy forces on the northern frontlines of the Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 10:30 AM on Thursday 24-10-2024, bombarded the Zevulun military industries base north of Haifa with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 11:00 AM on Thursday 24-10-2024, bombarded the occupied city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 AM Thursday 23-10-2024, bombarded the city of Nahariyya with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:15 AM on Thursday 24-10-2024, bombarded a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

"The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:15 AM on Thursday 24-10-2024, bombarded a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 02:30 AM on Thursday 24-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Kiryat Shmona with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:30 AM on Thursday 24-10-2024, bombarded a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in Misgav Am with a rocket barrage.

“During the clash of the Islamic Resistance fighters at dawn on Thursday 24-10-2024 with the Israeli enemy forces in Aita al-Shaab, a Merkava tank was destroyed by a guided missile, which led to its burning and the deaths and injuries of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance are waging violent clashes in the town of Aita al-Shaab from point-blank range with various types of machine guns and missiles. When a Merkava tank intervened to provide support, the fighters targeted it with appropriate weapons, which led to its burning and the deaths and injuries of its crew. The clashes are still ongoing until the date of issuance of this statement.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:15 PM on Thursday 24-10-2024, bombarded Sanat Jin base (a logistics base affiliated with the Northern Command) between the settlement of Nahariyya and the occupied city of Akka with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:30 AM on Thursday 24-10-2024, bombarded a gathering of Israeli enemy forces east of the town of Aitaroun with a rocket barrage and artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 07:00 PM yesterday, Wednesday 23-10-2024, bombarded a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Malikiyah site with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:15 PM on Thursday 24-10-2024, targeted ‘O Lord, Guide My Aim’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 284 enemy forces while they advanced at the Odaisseh-Rab Thalathin-Taybeh triangle with machine guns and rockets, forcing them to retreat.

"The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 12:15 PM on Thursday 24-10-2024, bombarded the "Karmiel" settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:20 PM on Thursday 24-10-2024, bombarded the “Karmiel” settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 03:55 pm on Thursday 24-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank northwest of the town of Odaisseh with a guided missile, which led to its burning and the deaths and injuries of its crew.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 4:00 pm on Thursday 24-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank south of the town of Odaisseh with a guided missile, which led to its burning and the deaths and injuries of its crew.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the eastern outskirts of the town of Markaba, with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted gatherings of Israeli enemy soldiers in the settlement of Misgav Am with a rocket barrage.

“The Islamic Resistance fighters launched an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Ramot Naftali barracks, hitting their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the Nashrim base southeast of Haifa with qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the Israeli enemy soldiers in Al-Malikiyah with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units confronted an Israeli warplane in the western sector with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units confronted a Hermes 450 drone over the Shaqif area with a surface-to-air missile and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

#ابراهيم_حيدر

In war, symbolism and icons play a crucial role in idealizing fighters, and #Hezbollah actively promotes these narratives of heroism.

"The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Malikiyah settlement with a large barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Malikiyah settlement with a large barrage of rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance bombed the city of Safad with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, for the second time, a gathering of the zionist enemy soldiers east of the town of Markaba with a rocket barrage.

